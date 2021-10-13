Sunday football: Midfield men Jones and Cheng on target as Wakefield Athletic edge close contest

Wakefield Athletic's Ray Cheng.

The Wakefield side dominated possession in the first half with Edrisa Konateh, Danny Jones and Josh Hemmingway posting early warning efforts at the home goal. They took a deserved lead when Danny Jones’ surging run drew a foul in the area and the resulting penalty was put away by Jones.

The lead was doubled eight minutes later when Kane Whitaker covered 50 metres before sending in a teasing cross for Cheng. His initial effort hit the post, but he reacted swiftly to steer the rebound home.

Manager Davy Jones experimented with a new system on the turn and the rearguard of Nathan Crainey, Joe Dack, Rob Biglands and Kane Whitaker had to work overtime before the team got to grips with it.

Whitwood pulled a goal back as Calvin Dunning gave debutant keeper George Mitchell no chance from a set piece. But they could not add to their tally.

Mikey Bell MOM was shared by Josh Hemmingway, George Mitchell and Rob Biglands.

This Sunday, Athletic travel to face Shelley FC in the Seymour Memorial Trophy.

Wakefield Athletic A continued their winning ways with a well earned 5-3 away success at Shelley in Championship One.

Shelly scored first as they pounced upon a poor kick by keeper Imran Uddin, but Athletic began to make inroads and after Malachai Bailey rattled the post with a superb effort they equalised with Aaman Aslam’s curling effort.

A penalty put Shelley back in front after the break before Wakefield levelled again through Hammad Ali following a fine pass by Rayhaan Pervaiz.

Athletic took the lead after great work by winger Alexandru Cazacu set up Usman Mahmood for an easy tap-in. Hammad Ali then set up Aslam to score.

Shelley hit back again, but Athletic had the last word when Hammad Ali earned a penalty that was coolly slotted home by teenage striker Bailey.

Mikey Bell MOM was shared by Alexandru Cazacu, Amaan Aslam and Usmaan Bashir.

This Sunday, Athletic A face Premiership One outfit Frickley Colliery in the Seymour Memorial Trophy at home.

An entertaining encounter saw Wakefield Athletic B get back to winning ways with a 3-0 home success over Wrenthorpe Rangers in Championship Two.

Athletic took control with Kieran Noon and Martin Inman pulling the strings in midfield.

They went ahead when Andrew Johnson’s rocket shot was parried into the path of Josh Noon who thrashed the rebound high into the net.

A second goal followed as Aleks Celebicanin found James Lindsay who swiftly went past three Wrenthorpe players before sending in a piledriver into the ball into net. Jacob Laskowski’s pass then set up Johnson to score his second.

Wrenthorpe dominated the second half, but Athletic held firm. Defenders Ryan Cooper and Celebicanin were both kept busy and both Joe Land and Aiden Robinson made goal-line clearances to keep the sheet clean. Mikey Bell MOM went to Land, Cooper and Celebicanin.

This Sunday, Athletic B travel to Pontefract Collieries.

Champions Shepherds Arms were left stunned as they suffered their first defeat of the season in Premiership One and went down heavily, 6-0 to AFC Chickenley.

Stanley United and Nostell MW are making the early running in the top division with both taking 12 points from their first five matches.

United won 4-2 at Horse & Jockey as Dalton Holford hit a hat-trick and Alfie Chivers also netted. Naoueel Jelali and Islem Jandoubi replied.

Nostell won 6-0 at Peacock Wakefield with Dillon Connelly, Billy Mole, Lewis Hughes, Gervas Chipasha, Adam Swift and Ben McAdam on target.

Travellers Stanley lost 2-0 at Kirklands First in Premiership Two.

In Championship One Angel Inn went down 2-1 to Great Preston Sundays while King George OB won 3-1 against Kirklands Reserves at Eastmoor as Jamie Ord, Joe Campbell and Shane Kilburn netted.

Travellers Stanley Reserves lost 5-2 to Glasshoughton Rangers in Championship Two where Westgate Common also lost, 3-2 to St Ignatius. Joe Fitzpatrick was one of their scorers.