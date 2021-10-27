Sunday football: Whitaker’s late goal earns hard earned draw for Wakefield Athletic

Wakefield Sunday Football League reports

Athletic dominated, but were to rue missed chances in a game that saw them have a Danny Jones goal disallowed and hit the woodwork in each half through Kane Whitaker and Danny Young.

Josh Harrison twice forced saves from Ackworth’s in-form keeper Scott Latimer before Danny Young blasted over in a one-on-one with the keeper. At the other end, Athletic keeper George Mitchell was forced into a full-length save in an isolated attack by the visitors.

Ackworth took a shock lead within 30 seconds of the restart straight from the kick-off when Henley Conway’s chipped pass was latched upon by Scott Barker who found target with a first-time effort.

The home team, with Ray Cheng and Bubacarr Camara as second half substitutes, began to push forward in numbers.

As Athletic strived for the equaliser, they were exposed at the back and were lucky to see a goal chalked off with Ackworth’s celebrations cut short.

Wakefield’s persistence finally paid off in the 87th minute when a Danny Jones cut-back found Kane Whitaker and his 25-yard drive pierced the resolute Ackworth tigerish defence and their in-form keeper.

The Mikey Bell MOM was shared by Whitaker, Josh Hemmingway and Mamadou Touray.

Wakefield Athletic A ran out convincing 8-1 winners over Hemsworth MW in Championship One.

Teenager Malachai Baily struck first with a venomous effort from 30 yards out.

Hemsworth equalised and were only denied a second goal by a fine save from Athletic keeper Imran Uddin.

Wakefield regained the lead when a flicked-on pass by Burhan Ahmed found winger Riyadul Islam and he beat his marker before placing his effort into the bottom right hand corner for his first goal following a long-term injury.

Two quickfire goals made it 4-1 as Hassan Pervaiz’s lofted pass set up Hammad Ali to score and Bailey netted with a free-kick.

The goal of the match followed as Hassan Pervaiz slid a clever pass for Ali and he showed trickery and great pace before sliding the ball past the diving keeper.

Jamie Grant’s towering header from a Bailey cross added to the tally before Ahmed made it 7-1.

Ali completed the scoring and his third hat-trick of the season.

The Mikey Bell MOM was shared by Imran Uddin, Harmai Gerwal and Hammad Ali.

Travellers Stanley Reserves fought back from behind three times and scored an equaliser at the death to draw 4-4 with Wakefield Athletic B in Championship Two.

Athletic scored first as 16-year-old midfielder Kieran Noon found his 19-year-old brother Josh who emphatically found the target.

Martin Inman’s cool finish doubled the lead, but Travellers hit back to level.

Athletic regained the lead again with striker Jacob Laskowski netting and they led 3-2 at half-time.

The Stanley outfit struck first after the break only for Athletic sub Samba Jabbi to make an immediate impact when driving home to make it 4-3.

Missed chances ultimately cost Athletic when the home side saw a fine finish on the volley make it 4-4 in the dying minute.

The Mikey Bell MOM award was shared by Keiran Noon, Josh Noon and Andrew Jackson.

Premiership One leaders Stanley United Sundays were in winning form again as they beat Frickley Colliery 3-1 with goals from Craig Holdsworth (two) and Patrick Davies.

But Nostell MW Sundays were edged out 2-1 at Fryston AFC despite a goal from Dillon Connelly that gave them a half-time lead.

Horse & Jockey had Lee Battye and Ben Parkinson on target, but lost 4-2 away to AFC Chickenley.

Peacock Wakefield went down 3-1 at home to Castleford FC.

Navigation Tavern edged out Great Preston Sundays 1-0 in a Championship One game played at the King George V Playing fields.

Angel Inn FC had Jack Silverwood on target, but lost 2-1 to Kirklands Reserves.

In Championship Two College FC won 9-0 at struggling Pontefract Collieries Sunday while Westgate Common went down 8-2 at home to Crown Scissett, with Thomas Golding and Jonathan Maddox netting their goals.