Sunday football: Young hits hat-trick as impressive Wakefield Athletic ensure no Trophy upset

Danny Young, hat-trick for Wakefield Athletic.

Athletic made sure there was no upset against opponents a division below as they won 10-1.

James Johnston provided a triple assist within the first half hour for Josh Harrison, Levon Zserdicky and Aaron Dooley.

A towering header by Rob Biglands from a Jack Rothery corner made it 4-0 at half-time.

The dominance continued in the second half as Johnston soon finished off Mamadou Touray’s fine cross.

Danny Young twice and Mamadou Touray added further goals after finding themselves through on goal.

Shelley finally scored a deserved goal, but the game ended with two superb efforts for Athletic as Danny Young secured his hat-trick and attacking full-back Josh Hemingway scored a lovely solo goal, beating three players and the keeper at the near post to make it 10-1.

The Mikey Bell MOM was shared by Johnson, Rob Biglands and Harrison.

Teenage striker Burhan Ahmed hit a first half double as Wakefield Athletic’s second string produced a shock 4-2 victory over two tiers higher Premiership One opposition Frickley Colliery in the first round of the Seymour Memorial Trophy.

The youthful Athletic A outfit continued their rich vein of form with a sublime performance which saw them race into a 3-0 lead inside the half- hour as Ahmed finished with style twice and Saleem Mohammed netted with a screamer of a shot into the top corner.

The second-half was a tight affair before Athletic added their fourth goal through substitute Amaan Aslam whose pace and trickery on the left flank saw him cut inside a covering defender before drilling his effort past the keeper.

Frickley threw caution to the wind and pulled two goals back, but keeper Imran Uddin kept them at bay with a series of noteworthy saves as Athletic saw out a well deserved win.

The Mikey Bell MOM match award went to Hammad Ali, Malachi Bailey and Ahmed.

A goal in each half from Andrew Jackson helped Wakefield Athletic B to a battling 4-1 away success at Pontefract Collieries in a lively Wakefield Sunday Championship Two affair.

Captain Jackson’s first came from a penalty awarded for handball, but Colls equalised.

A second half substitution by Athletic saw Tom Howden enter the field and the centre-back made his presence known with a good header from a Jacob Laskowski corner to nudge his side into the lead for the second time in the game.

Pontefract pushed for an equaliser, but could not find a way past keeper Ali Jamegay who pulled off several close range saves.

After some sustained pressure by the Wakefield side, Jackson latched onto a loose pass and his resulting long range effort was fumbled into the net by the Colls keeper, which saw the visitors into a 3-1 lead.

Athletic were sure of all three points when a Kieran Noon pass opened up the Colliery defence and saw Samba Jabbi evade a strong tackle before finding the back of the net with aplomb to make it 4-1 and secure maximun three points against a battling home side.