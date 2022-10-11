Sunday League: Kane Whitaker is Wakefield Athletic hat-trick hero

Whitaker’s second successive treble included a late winner from the penalty spot as Athletic beat Stanley United 5-4.

Athletic took the lead in the third minute when stand-in striker Danny Jones picked up a through ball before rounding the advancing visiting keeper to slot home.

The scorer became creator eight minutes later when he anticipated a loose ball before setting up Abubakary Touray who fired a clinical effort past the keeper into the bottom corner to give his side a 2-0 lead.

Banta Darbol (right) and Axel Du Ciel Ndwanyi celebrate Wakefield Athletic's late winning strike in their side's 5-4 win over Stanley United.

Stanley fought back and saw a first-time cross shot catch the home side by surprise to find the target.

The visitors’ equaliser came minutes later when Craig Holdsworth won possession before setting up Byrne Harrison who slotted past Athletic keeper George Mitchell in a one against one.

The home keeper then came to his side’s rescue with a one-handed save before the woodwork denied United from going in 3-2 up at the break.

Athletic introduced Gavin Pearson and Axel Du Ciel Ndwanyi into the fray to inject energy. However, Stanley introduced their own master card in the shape of Dalton Halford who pounced on to a through ball to give the away side the lead for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Man of the moment Whitaker gave the spectators a free view of some magical play which saw him score twice in three minutes. First, he latched on to a Gavin Pearson intricate pass to place his effort home before a curling pass from Danny Jones saw Whittaker punish the on-rushing goalkeeper with a well weighted lob into the vacated goalmouth.

United responded well and equalised for the second time when a solo run by Craig Holdsworth ended with him firing a low cross into the box which was deflected over the line by home midfielder Samir Khamis.

With 30 minutes of this tense ding-dong affair still remaining, it was the Wakefield Athletic outfit who looked more likely of the two sides to find the winner with reassurance of the backline of Joe Dack, Luke Maw, Josh Hemmingway and Josh Harrison providing freedom for the home forwards.

The winning goal came in the 84th minute when Jones forced the visiting goalkeeper into a full-length parried save and Whitaker picked up the loose ball outside the danger zone before his teasing dribble inside the box saw him hauled down. Whitaker picked himself up before clinically converting the resulting spot-kick home, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way to complete a fine hat-trick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Howdens man of the match award was shared by Whitaker, Maw and Harrison.

Wakefield Athletic A’s poor run of form continued with their third loss in five games as they slumped to an away 4-1 defeat at the hands of Premiership Two leaders Junk Old Boys.

The home side got off to a good start and put the visiting outfit under pressure with a series of crosses into the heart of defence before taking the lead with a suspicion of a deflection for a 1-0 lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wakefield side slowly started to find their groove and forced a couple of saves, but were caught out on the counter attack and conceded two more goals to go 3-0 down.

Athletic regrouped in the second half and went close twice through the tricky Hammad Ali before a good team move ended with Burhan Ahmed's crossfield pass finding Hammad Ali who slotted home.

Minutes later, Ali was fouled in the box which saw the home side reduced to 10 players and they were indebted to their keeper to deny Athletic with great stops.

However, in the dying minutes of the game, Athletic conceded a silly foul which was punished to see Junk Old Boys secure a 4-1 success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On target for the Old Boys were Jack Hepworth (two), Robert Bartam and Harvey Green.

The Howdens MOM was shared by Shahzed Rafiq, Burhan Ahmed and Hammad Ali.

A fine team performance saw Wakefield Athletic B register a resounding 7-0 success against Pontefract Collieries Sunday in Championship Two.

Hero of the hour was attacking midfielder Mohamed Abou who struck a fine hat-trick in his sides seven star success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Pontefract outfit were stunned inside two minutes of the start when an excellent pass by Andrew Jackson saw midfielder Mohamed Abou spring clear before drilling a low drive across the goalkeeper into the bottom corner of the net.

This ploy was replicated in the ninth minute when full-back Aaron Dooley's teasing crossfield pass was latched upon by Abou who cut inside his marker before finding target with a composed finish.

Ten minutes later Athletic raced into a 3-0 lead when Abou wriggled past the attention two players before playing the ball inside in the path of Jackson who hit a rasping 30-yard effort into the net.

An untidy spell saw the Pontefract side compete at a raised level as the visitors failed to add to their tally before the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A glut of changes by the Wakefield side saw them gradually regain control of the game.

Suleyeman Kabba won possession in the right corner and found Jacob Laskowski who sent in an audacious crossfield effort from 30 yards out beyond the reach of the home goalkeeper at the far post to make it 4-0.

Colls went close twice and forced Wakefield goalkeeper Ali Jamegay into a point-blank save before Conor Mountain rattled the visitors’ post from close-range.

However, in the 79th minute, teenage midfielder Kieran Noon saw his initial effort blocked before he recovered to keep his balance with his rasping low drive finding target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A late flurry saw Athletic score twice in a two-minute spell.

A surging run in the 85th minute by Abou saw him upended in the box. He got up to steer a composed finish from the spot-kick to complete a well deserved hat-trick.

Two minutes later, Suleyeman Kabba found Alex Oldroyd whose darting run ended with a scorching effort on target for his side’s seventh unanswered goal of the game.

The Howdens man of the match award was shared by Sean Hodson, Bubakarr Silah and Cina Takhsha.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite goals from Andrew Horbury and Liam Hirst, defending champions Fryston AFC suffered a first defeat of the season as they lost 4-2 to Peacock Wakefield in Premiership One.

Tom Baker netted for Chequerfield, but they lost 2-1 to Frickley Colliery.

Kirklands beat Hemsworth MW Sunday 3-1 in Premiership Two as goals were scored by Alex Mumford, Mehr Hussain and Amir Heidari with Daniel Waddingham replying.

Leaders Glasshoughton Rangers dropped their first points as they lost 3-2 to Navigation Tavern despite Josh Cambridge and Alex Kossick netting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Championship One table toppers Great Preston Sundays beat Eggborough Eagles 4-2 with Luke Darwell, Etienne Swinson-Bullough, Harvey Smith and Archie Taylor on target.

Nathan Perks and David Powell replied for the Eagles.

Shaune Cornish and Lee Watson netted for King George OB, but they went down 5-2 to College FC.

Stanley Juniors OB had Daniel Glassford, Caleb Glossop and Oliver Marshall netting as they won 3-1 against St Ignatius in Championship Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad