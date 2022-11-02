The game started in a dream fashion for the visiting side as Athletic displayed their attacking threat early with Chequerfield struggling to get out of their own half with the defensive partnership of Gary Jones and Luke Maw providing the foundations to start the offence.

The high intensity paid off as Kane Whitaker sent Danny Young through on goal to score with a low drive from just inside the box.

A second goal followed five minutes later with Luke Maw finding full-back Joe Dack whose overlapping run on the right flank saw him drive forwards before swinging in a cross to the back post which found the back of the net.

The slow starting Chequerfield begin to look for a response with the attackers finding trouble scoring past goalkeeper George Mitchell who produced an inspiring performance.

Mitchell's long punt found Young and from his testing ball into the box a Chequerfield defender nudged it past his own goalkeeper under pressure from Kane Whitaker to make it 3-0 in the 33rd minute.

Chequerfield managed to pull a goal back just before half-time when Regan Fish picked up a loose ball after a blocked shot from Jimmy Earley before finding the bottom corner of the net.

The second half saw an uplifted Chequerfield as they piled on the pressure with Wakefield forced to defend in numbers. In the 59th minute, a set piece free-kick found Earley unmarked at the back post to reduce the deficit to a single goal at 3-2.

The game was looking like it could go either way as both teams rallied and there were some competitive challenges – one that went over the mark saw a Chequerfield midfielder sent-off.

However, the 10-man home side still looked for an equaliser and forced Athletic keeper George Mitchell to make a superb point-blank save.

Maw also cleared off the line with an effort that had everyone in disbelief how the he managed to keep the ball out.

An equaliser did come in the 80th minute for Chequerfield as Fish with a shot on the turn managed to get the ball through a forest of legs and past the goalkeeper into the bottom corner.

The home side were then reduced to nine players as a late challenge saw a second booking dismissal for the Chequerfield player.

In a late flurry, chances arose for Athletic to clinch the winning goal with both Whitaker and Young agonisingly missing golden opportunities.

The Howdens man of the match award was shared by Shamir Khamis, George Mitchell and Luke Maw.

Wakefield Athletic A returned to winning ways to end a sequence of three consecutive defeats with a 6-3 home success over Dewsbury Rangers in Premiership One.

The hosts made a bright start and saw an early goal chalked-off before a superb individual effort from attacking midfielder Aaman Aslam gave his side the lead.

Soon after Aslam won possession with a clever disguised turn before finding Usman Mohammed who scored the goal of the match with a long-range effort from the left that beat the keeper on its way into the top corner of the goal.

Ten minutes from half-time, Athletic made it 3-0 when the visitors blocked two goal-bound efforts, but in a melee Riyadul Islam forced the ball over the line.

Rangers were more direct on the turn, which saw them pull a goal back in the 47th minute with a well executed spot kick by Liam Dawson.

Athletic made it 4-1 on the hour when a flowing move between Usman Mohammed and Burhan Ahmed found Luke Midgley. His effort was blocked, but the rebound fell into the path of stand-in full-back Burhan Ahmed who steered his chance on target from close-range.

Aslam and Mohammed both crashed efforts against the Dewsbury crossbar before Hammad Ali drew a foul after being halted with a charge towards goal following a mazy run in the 76th minute. Up stepped Mohammed who slammed a powerful free-kick into the roof of the net from outside the area for his brace.

The never say die Rangers outfit rallied back with Liam Dawson shaking off his marker before finding the target with a well-drilled effort past Athletic goalkeeper Omar Aziz.

Any fightback chance ended nine minutes from time, however, with Wakefield making it 6-3 as Aslam weaved past a couple of lunging tackles before cutting inside the close attention of a defender and applying a clinical finish of the highest quality.

The Howdens man of the match was shared by Amaan Aslam, Burhan Ahmed and Mohammed Usman.

Wakefield Athletic B maintained their unbeaten away run as they claimed three points with a dogged performance away at Knottingley Railway in a Championship Two league game played on the 3G pitch at De Lacy Academy School, Knottingley.

They imposed their style on the game from the kick-off and went on to win 3-1.

Early chances for Mohammed Abou and James Lindsay were well saved by the home goalkeeper, but Mohamed Abou was running the show and put Athletic ahead, firing low into the corner of the net after some good work by James Lewis and Lindsay.

Wakefield pushed for a second, but could not find the back of the net with the hosts man between the sticks in inspired form making great saves to first deny Andrew Jackson’s long range effort and then a well directed goal bound Sean Hodson header.

The start of the second half saw a change in fortunes as the home team started in positive fashion and two minutes in found the back of the net to level.

Athletic weathered the storm, however, and the game changed with the introduction of Suleyeman Kabba. His tenacious pressing cultivated a chance for Abou who steamed away from the Railway defence to drive low with precision to make it 2-1.

It was not long before Wakefield found a third with midfield playmaker Kieran Noon finding Andrew Jackson whose long range effort found the net.

The Howdens man of the match award was shared by Mohammed Abou, Bubakarr Sillah and Sean Hodson.

Elsewhere in Championship Two, Wasiu Adeniran netted four times as leaders Alverthorpe Athletic beat St Ignatius 8-4.

Also on target were Rui Ferreira (two), Thomas Calvert and Jordan Kemp.

Kirklands Reserves drew 1-1 with Westgate Common as Marshall Daines and Callum Bethel were the respective scorers.

King George OB had George Crowcroft and Bradley Whitaker netting, but lost 3-2 to Staincross.

Two goals each from Oliver Marshall and Ben Hickling Marsh helped Stanley United Juniors OA to a 5-0 win at Wrenthorpe Rangers. Daniel Glassford scored their other goal.

In Premiership One, AFC Chickenley won 17-0 against Horse & Jockey while Fryston AFC beat Frickley Colliery 6-2 with Liam Cooper hitting a hat-trick, two goals coming from Andrew Horbury and one by Jamie Rollinson.

Dillon Connelly netted twice as Nostell MW Sunday defeated Peacock Wakefield 4-1. Ben McAdam and Billy Mole also scored.

Hemsworth MW Sundays beat Kirklands 5-3 in Premiership Two.

Dane Sayles (two), Joe Webster, Darcy Pugh and Oliver Poskett were on target for the winners with Mehr Hussain (two) and Amir Heidari replying.

Whitwood Metrostars had Stuart Gordon, Calvin Hughes and Danny Glassell scoring as they beat Junk Old Boys 3-2.

Jake Collins, Brad Lowe and Byron Shaw were among the scorers as West End Terriers were 5-1 winners against Crown Scissett.

Championship One leaders Great Preston Sundays were victorious 5-2 away to Eggborough Eagles as Callum Woodward led the way with a hat-trick.