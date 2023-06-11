Thornes Strikers' gala glee as youngsters win championship involving Leeds United and Bradford City teams

The team needed two wins to clinch the title, but in their first game they came up against a determined Bradford City Greens side and lost 3-1.

Thornes started well as Will clipped the crossbar then opened the scoring. A counter attack caught them out, however, as Bradford equalised and moments later they scored again came from a long ball over the top by the keeper.

Thornes were unable to recover from this and City wrapped up their win with a third.

WINNING TEAM: Thornes Strikers U12s with coach Neil Brown. Picture: Mark Parsons

The Strikers started their second game against BDFC A determined to get their title hopes back on track and it did not take long for them to go ahead as good play by Will and Louie set up James to score.

Will’s excellent strike doubled the lead and Thornes went on to win 2-0.

Great defending came from Louie, Marley, Seth and Jamie, which gave Leo in goal little to do apart from a great save late on.

Thornes came into their third match against BDFC B game knowing that a draw would be enough to clinch the title after Bradford City Diamonds’ 0-0 draw with Leeds United. But they made sure with a 2-1 victory.

Will put them ahead after intercepting a pass and hitting the opposition on the break.

Oliver was only denied a second by a great save, but BDFC equalised with a strong strike.

Thornes regrouped and came up with a winner as James’ cross was met by Will who struck the ball into the roof of the net.

Thornes become champions with two games to spare, but did not let up as they beat a Leeds United U12s side 1-0.

Leeds had been performing well in this tournament, so Thornes knew they had to defend well, particularly to keep the Leeds number seven quiet.

Jamie started in goal for this game and Leo took up the role at centre-back where he helped the team give a masterclass in defending. Leo, Seth, Oliver and Louie all made strong tackles and reduced United to a handful of chances.

The winning goal came with the last kick of the game as James and Leo set up Will to score.

The Strikers met Bradford City Diamonds in their final game with the two teams having been strong title rivals throughout the season.

This time it was the Diamonds who won, 2-0, but their keeper had to make several excellent saves.

Leo also came up with some good saves, but he was beaten midway through and Bradford scored again a minute from time.