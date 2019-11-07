Time to 'move on,' says former Sunderland player Andy Welsh after leaving managerial post at Ossett United

EX-Ossett United manager Andy Welsh felt it was time to “move on” from Ingfield after he resigned from his post on Sunday.

Off-field financial problems made it difficult for Welsh to recruit and retain players during the summer but the former Sunderland and Blackpool player stayed on as boss, signing a renewed one-year deal.

But after a difficult start to the 2019/20 campaign Welsh has left his role with players Tom Greaves and James Knowles named as joint caretaker managers.

United reached the play-offs in Welsh’s first season in charge and won the West Riding County Cup, beating Guiseley in the final.

“I am very, very professional in my outlook. Even though it is non-league level,” said Welsh.

“I know that the club didn’t have a lot of finances this year but I felt I was having to compromise my professionalism and how I work.

“In terms of, sometimes being unable to train due to not having a facility.

“I want to be able to prepare a team as best I can, twice a week a training if we haven’t got a match on a Tuesday. The off-field financial troubles have made it difficult but I want to be in a

position where I am enjoying it as well.

“I just felt now was the time to move on.”

Ossett lost just seven league games last season, reaching the play-offs before losing to Pontefract Collieries.

They beat National League side Halifax Town 4-1 on their way to winning the West Riding County Cup against Guiseley.

“We only lost seven games in the league last year and won a cup,” added Welsh.

“I want to enjoy what I am doing and I have not enjoyed not being able to work with the players as much as possible.

“And again that comes down to the financial situation the club is in. I am happy with the squad I had but the off-field problems made it difficult to get the best out of them.

“The momentum has been lost from last season.

“But everyone that has been involved I want to thank them. We averaged an attendance of around 475 last season.

“It has not been the greatest start to the season but it was probably one the club was expecting because of the situation we are in.

“However, we did get a lot further in the FA Cup compared to last season which brings in more money,

“The players and staff know the way I work and our success last season came from the intensity that we trained with.

“Being unable to train at Dimple Wells or Ingfield due to waterlogged pitches has massively affected preparation but we had to release the pitch we rented at Dewsbury Rams due to cut backs.”

Welsh is not in a rush to get back into management but will not turn down any opportunities that might come his way.

He said: “I have not left to gain interest but because I feel now is the time to come out and reflect.

“But in the next week or two weeks if something catches my eye then I will look at it.

“I have no doubt I can be an asset to the next club that I go to because of my experiences with Ossett over the past couple of years.

“Not just on the the field but the work in schools and grassroots clubs to bring them to come and support their local club.

“It’s a great chapter in my footballing memories and I’m sure there will be a club out there that can see the value of the work I have done at Ossett. I value the opportunity to make history with Ossett and I am thankful for it.”