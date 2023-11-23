Tottenham legend's son takes part in charity football game against Everton Wakefield Supporters
The Everton Wakefield Supporters team have recently started playing games against other supporters teams to raise money for charity with the matches taking place at Kinsley Boys football ground, near Hemsworth.
They played a team of Manchester United Supporters in September and next up was the Tottenham fans game, which promised to be all the more special as the Spurs side included the son of footballing legend Cyril Knowles – he of “Nice One Cyril” fame.
Everton Supporters player Gwyn Lloyd explained how Julian Knowles came to be involved in the game and how the day went: “We managed to contact the son of ex-Tottenham Hotspur legend Cyril Knowles who was born only a mile from Kinsley in Fitzwilliam.
"He agreed to play for the Tottenham side, which given all his dad achieved at the club is brilliant.
"He said he hadn't kicked a football in 20 years, but he still come with his family and took part."
Gwyn added: “The Yorkshire Tottenham Hotspur team won comfortably, but everyone had an amazing time and Kinsley Boys FC were wonderful hosts.
"It was brilliant of Julian to come and play for the Spurs team and we managed to raise £500 for Menfullness, a men’s mental health charity, which is absolutely fantastic.”