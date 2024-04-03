Travellers Stanley miss out in cup final after early goal blow against Vulcan FC

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Travellers suffered a pre-match jolt when they were forced to replace first choice keeper Xhenaldo Miza with Ashley Townend due to an eleventh-hour technicality.

In the opening minutes, a surging run on the left and a low cross by Harry Chamberlain saw a lack of decision making allow Devine tap the ball home from close range to give Huddersfield-based Vulcan an early 1-0 lead.

At the other end, Harry Wilson missed a good opportunity, mis-hitting his volley following an excellent free-kick.

Vulcan FC in celebratory mood after bagging their first ever trophy in open-age football with their narrow 1-0 win over Travellers Stanley in the Championship One League Cup final.

Vulcan poised a threat on the counter attack and Charlie Horncastle hit the side netting. Two minutes from half-time, Travellers’ Scott Carr sent in a tremendous effort that forced keeper James Randal into a fingertip save.

The second half proved to be a dour affair albeit Travellers were forcing the play. The Stanley side lacked the clinical touch as their opponents held on for trophy success in their first season.

The man of the match award sponsored by Pennines Trophies (Heckmondwike) was won by Vulcan’s Ben Devine. Match balls were sponsored by Lightwaves Leisure & Community Centre.

• The Wakefield Sunday League’s third cup final takes place on Sunday with Wakefield Athletic A up against Junk Old Boys in the Premiership Two League Cup final at Nostell MW (kick-off 10.30am). Entry fee is £3 for adults with concessions for seniors and children.

Goals for Harrison Byrne (left) and Ash Downing secured a final berth for Wakefield Athletic A in the Premiership Two League Cup.

• Wakefield Athletic A defeated Whitwood Metrostars 2-1 to reach the Premiership Two League Cup final.

With impending fixture congestion in mind it was decided to reverse this fixture from Athletic's home at WYCO to Whitwood and it was played on long uncut grass that did not help them to play their usual brand of fast paced passing football.

Whitwood were gifted the first opportunity via a controversial penalty decision given by the linesman. But the spot kick was hit straight down the middle and keeper Will Rushforth easily saved.

Athletic went ahead after the break as slick passing between Craig Holdsworth and Harrison Byrne led to Byrne netting. Whitwood hit back when Rich Dunning stole in, but Wakefield won it as Ash Downing smashed home a half-volley.

The On Track Coffee MOM was shared by Will Rushforth, Harrison Byrne and Craig Holdsworth.

Wakefield Athletic fell to a 5-1 defeat away to promotion-chasing Saville Arms FC in the Championship One, but the scoreline flattered the home side.

Wakefield started the game brightly and could have been ahead early, but Abdul Mohammedkair squandered a good heading opportunity.

Saville took the lead as stand-in keeper Aaron Dooley could not get to a cross and a home striker netted. Athletic equalised as James Lewis headed on for Alex Oldroyd to finish well.

But a switch off in the back line gave the hosts the chance to make it 2-1 and they added three more in the second half when Mohammedkair, Dooley – after he became an outfield player – and Idrissa Kontech were unable to take chances for Athletic.