United have chance to end winless run against rivals

Ossett United will be determined to bring an end to their five-game winless run in the Evo-Stik East when they host rivals Frickley Athletic tomorrow afternoon.

United’s dip in league form has seen them drop to 11th and five points adrift of the play-off places.

Ossett’s last win in the Evo-Stik East came at the end of September, a 1-0 home victory over Stamford.

Andy Welsh’s side have enjoyed some fine form in the cup competitions but attention will now be turning to picking up a first league win for almost two months.

Frickley meanwhile, have lost their last three league games and have appointed a new manager. Former boss Spencer Fern departed to take up a coaching post at Sheffield Wednesday last month.

Assistant manager John Stancliffe was named as permanent boss but has yet to see his side score in the league during his first two games in charge.

Last weekend, Ossett were undone by a late equaliser at Carlton Town.

Riece Bertman’s last-gasp leveller rescued a point for the home side as United had to settle for a 1-1 draw.

It is only the second time in seven home games that Carlton have avoided defeat, in another frustrating afternoon for Ossett. New signing Andy Monkhouse, who had spells at Rotherham United, Swindon Town, Hartlepool United and Bristol Rovers, was named man of the match.

“Personally, it went ok. It is quite difficult coming into a new team and getting the rhythm,” said Monkhouse.

“I had only trained with the lads once but it all worked well for us until the last minute.

“As a team we are disappointed not to have come away with the three points.

“We want to be pushing toward the top of the league.

“There is an attitude that we want to be in and around the play-offs and that is what we will be aiming to do.”

Joe Wilkinson’s first goal of the season had put United 1-0 ahead after only five minutes.

Monkhouse won a corner before Wilkinson was there to meet it and put the visitors in front. Tom Greaves had a chance to double the lead but his shot was well saved by the Carlton keeper.

The hosts had a great chance to level matters midway through the second half but Ben Hutchinson headed his effort over the bar.

At the other end, Greaves almost put the game to bed when he got on the end of Brett Souter’s long clearance only to see his shot hit the post.

But in the last minute, Town dealt Ossett a cruel blow as Bertman scrambled the ball home from a corner with just seconds left.