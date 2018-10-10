United leave it late against Glasshoughton Welfare

It was the late, late show at Ingfield last night as Ossett United scored twice in the final two minutes to beat Glasshoughton Welfare 2-1 in the West Riding County Cup.

Marcus Day was the hero as he struck on 90 minutes after Corey Gregory had equalised with two minutes of normal time to play.

Match winner Marcus Day in action for Ossett Albion earlier this year

Glasshoughton, who play in Division One of the North East Counties League, two leagues below Ossett, took the lead after Matty Bowman was hauled down in the area with 50 minutes gone.

Andy Horbury stepped up and dispatched from 12 yards, despite the efforts of Brett Souter who managed to get a hand to the ball.

The lower-ranked visitors arguably deserved their lead after Adam Walsh had missed a big chance to put them in front early in the first half.

As the first 45 wore on, Ossett came into the game and almost levelled through Lebrun Mbeka's spectacular effort which just whistled over the bar.

Man of the match Marko Basic could have opened United's account but he hit the side netting on the stroke of half time.

United responded well to falling behind, creating plenty of opportunities to level proceedings.

On the hour mark, Tom Corner shot wide from a promising position.

Basic then had the keeper at full stretch to keep his effort from crossing the line.

Ossett's pressure finally told as Gregory headed the ball over the Welfare keeper following a poor clearing punch.

Then, just moments later, Day fired home for his first goal of the season to complete the remarkable turnaround.