Video: Ossett Academy defeat Brooksbank School in penalty shoot-out to win County Cup final
Ossett Academy Year 9 football team held their nerve to beat Brooksbank School in a dramatic penalty shoot out in the final of the County Cup.
Brooksbank broke the deadlock early on with a fine finish into the bottom left hand corner but Ossett weren't behind for long and Evans released Booth to level the scores.
Both teams created chances in the first half and Brooksbank were denied by excellent defending and goalkeeping from Andrassy.
The stalemate continued throughout the second half and extra time, meaning that the sides faced the dreaded shoot-out to decide the victors.
Ossett converted their opening four penalties through Armitage, Booth, Stead and Evans but Brooksbank's fourth was saved by Andrassy. Parker stepped-up for Ossett and coolly sent the ball past the goalkeeper to seal victory for his team.
The win is the latest success for the Ossett Year 9s team, who have remained unbeaten since Year 7.