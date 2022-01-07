Brooksbank broke the deadlock early on with a fine finish into the bottom left hand corner but Ossett weren't behind for long and Evans released Booth to level the scores.

Both teams created chances in the first half and Brooksbank were denied by excellent defending and goalkeeping from Andrassy.

The stalemate continued throughout the second half and extra time, meaning that the sides faced the dreaded shoot-out to decide the victors.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ossett Academy Year 9s football team edged out Brooksbank School in a closely-contested County Cup final.

Ossett converted their opening four penalties through Armitage, Booth, Stead and Evans but Brooksbank's fourth was saved by Andrassy. Parker stepped-up for Ossett and coolly sent the ball past the goalkeeper to seal victory for his team.