Wakefield FAC manager Adam Lockwood who saw his side bounce back from their previous week's disappointment.

Second from bottom Jubilee - who have lost all but two of their games this season - may have hoped to capitalise on any lingering hangover from Wakefield' s defeat, but anyone who had seen that last match, rather than just the result, will have had no doubt that any similar performance was always more than likely to this time be rewarded with a positive result, writes Austin Ainsworth.

That was the case as, for the third time in the league this season, Wakefield won by an impressive margin of five goals.

There were two changes to the side narrowly beaten by Swinton; Joel Cowan came in between the sticks to replace the injured George Bason, while Jock Curran made his first start in midfield and came up with a man of the match performance.

Red Bates, who scored twice in Wakefield AFC's 5-0 win over Jubilee Sports.

Adam Lockwood’s men showed no signs of a hangover as they made a quick start and took an early lead via an outstanding Billy Mole goal - his fifth in his first five games for the club.

The move started with a smart lay-off from Jake Morrison, which allowed Red Bates to hit a pinpoint driven pass up to Mole. He showed wonderful skill to beat his marker with an excellent first touch, which was only bettered by a combination of technique, vision and flair when he expertly lobbed the goalkeeper from 20 yards out.

Not content with his sixth assist of the campaign, Bates got himself on the scoresheet moments later with his sixth goal of the season.

It came after an initial Wakefield attack was cleared by a desperate Jubilee defence. The ball found its way out to Mason Rubie on the left who crossed dangerously to the far post where Bates was on hand to beat the defender to the ball, turn and finish under the keeper's legs.

Bates had his second, and Wakefield’s third, on 26 minutes when - in what is fast becoming a staple of this Wakefield side - he completed a fast, defence-splitting move with a tap-in at the back post.

Morrison was the creator as his initial run in behind allowed him to receive the ball and cross across goal for Bates to finish.

The second half was a quieter affair, although Wakefield still found time to grab two more goals from top scorer Morrison.

The first was another gift from Rubie, who drove down the wing and crossed for Morrison to finish smartly in the 50th minute for his 11th goal of the season.

The marksman extended his tally five minutes later when he converted a penalty with a cool finish in to the top corner.

After another impressive performance, Morrison now sits atop the assists and goals charts for the club - six and 12 respectively, which equates to a jaw-dropping 18 goal involvements in just eight games this season.

Wakefield goalkeeper Cowan preserved his, and the team’s, clean sheet with two outstanding saves towards the end of the half to clinch the 5-0 victory.

The result sees them move up to sixth in the league ahead of another crunch encounter this Saturday, when they will face second-placed Dodworth Miners Welfare back at The Millennium Stadium, Featherstone, kick-off 2pm.