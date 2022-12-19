Wakefield AFC confirm latest new signing as they look to improve defensive record

The Toolstation NCE Division One side have added to their squad after completing a move for defender Haydn Ward from Maltby Main. He joins recent signing Kaydan Henry who arrived from fellow Division side Nostell MW.

Three players have left, however, with keeper George Bason departing along with striker Daniel Hernandez, who has joined Campion, and Ebenezer Ansah, who has moved to Glasshoughton Welfare.

Wakefield’s postponed game at home to Swallownest has been rescheduled and will now take place on Tuesday, February 14, at 7.45pm.

Wakefield AFC manager Gabe Mozzini is looking for his side to improve their defensive record.

They now turn attentions to an away game at Armthorpe Welfare next Tuesday (kick-off 2pm) followed by a home game against Retford on New Year’s Eve (3pm).

Wakefield go into the festive period with confidence restored following back to back thrilling home victories and a run of three wins on the trot that have lifted them up to fifth.

Manager Gabe Mozzini is looking for a defensive improvement, however, from his team after they conceded three second half goals in their most recent win over Shirebrook.

He said: “We had a solid first half, but the second half we made it dangerous, more difficult than it had to be.

"We made several defensive mistakes which allowed them to score three goals so we need to work on those things.

