Wakefield AFC excited about prospects for next season at Belle Vue

​Wakefield AFC manager Gabe Mozzini is excited about the club’s future following their move to Wakefield Trinity’s Be Well Support Stadium next season.

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 12th May 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

​Mozzini sees the move to the historic and currently being redeveloped Belle Vue Stadium as a big opportunity for his side to kick on after their highly encouraging first season at NCE League level.

Wakefield finished in fourth place in Division One, accumulating 70 points from their 38 games to reach the promotion play-offs.

They were unable to round off with victory in the play-offs after losing out to Rossington Main, but could look back on their first season at this level with some pride – and they are already looking forward.

Wakefield AFC first team manager Gabe Mozzini.Wakefield AFC first team manager Gabe Mozzini.
"This move is going to be incredible for us,” said Mozzini.

"It will change our home advantage. The pitch itself is top level, the facilities, the gym, the changing rooms, everything.

"Also it’s in the centre of Wakefield and the crowds should go up straight away. We couldn’t be more excited.

"We should have bigger crowds, which will enhance our home advantage. We need to make sure that our home games are three points, every single one and that’s what we’ll be working on.”

Mozzini added: “The players are extremely excited, they see the difference it’s going to make throughout the season.

"It should help us big time to recruit as well because this is the type of venue that is not common in non-league.”

Wakefield have handed out their end of season awards to: Coaches’ player of the year – Danny Youel; Consistency award – Danny Youel; Players’ player – Cory Woodward; Top goalscorer – Billy Mole; Most assists – Mason Rubie.

Related topics:Belle VueWakefield TrinityWakefield