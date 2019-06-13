Wakefield AFC goalkeeper Quinaceo Hunt included in Bermuda squad for CONCACAF Gold Cup

Wakefield AFC goalkeeper Quinaceo Hunt has been included in the Bermuda 23-man squad for the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The 19-year-old stopper was born in Bermuda and is the youngest player included in Kyle Lightbourne's squad for the tournament in the USA.

Quinaceo Hunt in training.

Bermuda begin their Gold Cup campaign against Haiti on Sunday before facing Costa Rica on Friday, June 21.

They will then have a two-day turnaround before their final group game against Nicaragu on Monday, June 24.

"It is a tremendous honour for him," said former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper and Wakefield manager Chris Turner.

"Next season is going to be a big season for him, and for us as a club.

"But for him to be working with the national team, it is going to be great for him."

Hunt will train, and potentially play, alongside former Bradford City, Huddersfield Town and current Burnley striker Nakhi Wells.

Oxford United's Jonte Smith and Cambridge United's Reggie Lambe have also been included in the 23.

Turner added: "Training with him [Wells] will be great for him.

"He has been in and around the squad with the earlier age groups.

"But to be picked for the national squad is good for us all.

"We are very pleased for him."

The quarter finals will be held on June 30 and July 1 while the semi-finals will be held on July 3 and July 4, UK time.

The final of the competition will take place on Sunday, July 8 (2.15am) in Chicago.

The USA won the last Gold Cup in 2017, defeating Jamaica 2-1 in the final.

America have won the tournament a total of six times while Mexico have been the most successful nation, winning it seven times.

Canada are the only other team to have lifted the trophy, winning the competition on home soil in 2000.