​The progressive club is hoping to pick up more supporters now they are playing in their home city at a developing ground and will be looking for a top two finish in Division One this time round.

They will be going with much of the same squad, but have added some players, including Ashley Flynn who is a prolific scorer at this level.

Wakefield's kick-off this Saturday when they are away to Retford United with a first home game following quickly next Tuesday when Staveley MW will be the visitors.

Wakefield AFC in action against Rossington Main last season when they played at Featherstone Rovers' ground. (Photo by Scott Merrylees)

Four more league games follow in August plus an FA Vase first round qualifier away to Droylsden.

There are plenty of derby games for fans to look forward to, including a first meeting with Horbury Town on Saturday, September 9 at home. The return is on Boxing Day.

Another of Wakey's local rivals, Nostell MW, will travel to the Be Well Support Stadium on Saturday, November 11 with the return fixture at the Crofton Community Centre due to be the last game of the season for both teams.

