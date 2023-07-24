News you can trust since 1852
Wakefield AFC out to build on promise of first season in NCE League

Wakefield AFC go into their second season at NCE League level full of hope after an encouraging first campaign that ended up in play-off qualification and a subsequent move to Wakefield Trinity's Be Well Support Stadium.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 24th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

​The progressive club is hoping to pick up more supporters now they are playing in their home city at a developing ground and will be looking for a top two finish in Division One this time round.

They will be going with much of the same squad, but have added some players, including Ashley Flynn who is a prolific scorer at this level.

Wakefield's kick-off this Saturday when they are away to Retford United with a first home game following quickly next Tuesday when Staveley MW will be the visitors.

Wakefield AFC in action against Rossington Main last season when they played at Featherstone Rovers' ground. (Photo by Scott Merrylees)
Four more league games follow in August plus an FA Vase first round qualifier away to Droylsden.

There are plenty of derby games for fans to look forward to, including a first meeting with Horbury Town on Saturday, September 9 at home. The return is on Boxing Day.

Another of Wakey's local rivals, Nostell MW, will travel to the Be Well Support Stadium on Saturday, November 11 with the return fixture at the Crofton Community Centre due to be the last game of the season for both teams.

Wakefield have unveiled its new club badge, celebrating the move into the city base and coming at the end of a transformative two-year period where the club was reshaped, both on and off the field. To develop the badge, Wakefield AFC collaborated with John Whitaker from Wakefield Council to identify meaningful symbols present and past.

