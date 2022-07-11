Wakefield AFC prepare for Sheffield Wednesday game after encouraging draw with Hemsworth MW

The match takes place at Featherstone Rovers’ Millennium Stadium and kicks off at 7.30pm with tickets £6 and £3 concessions. U12s free.

Wakefield also host a Doncaster Rovers XI next Wednesday (7.30pm) and are away to Yorkshire Main on Saturday (2.30pm).

Manager Gabe Mozzini was pleased with the first run out for his team ahead of their entry into the NCE League as they drew 3-3 with a Hemsworth MW team from a division higher.

Billy Mole scored two goals in Wakefield AFC’s first pre-season match when they took on Hemsworth MW. Picture: mm10_sports_photo

They were two down at half-time after goals from Seon Ripley and Jason Davis, but hit back to level through Lucas Stubbs and a Billy Mole penalty.

A trialist put Hemsworth back ahead with a spot kick only for Mole to net his second a minute from time.

Hemsworth were also in action against Carlton Athletic when a team containing four trialists in the starting line-up won 6-1.

Seon Ripley scored for Hemsworth MW against Wakefield AFC. Picture: Mark Parsons

Two of the trial players were on target to go with two goals each from Davis (two) and Josh Haigh.

The only blot on an otherwise highly encouraging day was a serious injury for Adam Wilson.