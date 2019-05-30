Wakefield AFC reveal kits for first-ever season with strong ties to city's rugby league heritage

Wakefield AFC have revealed their home and away kits for their inaugural campaign.

The club were keen to recognise the city’s well-established rugby league heritage and has chosen the colours of white, red and blue for their home and away shirts.

Wakefield FC are the city’s first-ever football team to be housed in Wakefield and will play in white with a red and blue diagonal stripe for their home games while they will play in a red and blue striped kit away from home.

The choices build on the city’s strong rugby league heritage and on Wakefield AFC’s determination to develop a loyal football following in the city.

Russ Green, the club’s CEO said: “The colours of white, red and blue are synonymous with Wakefield.

“We wanted to tap into that heritage and demonstrate our links to what is currently on offer for sports fans while we look to grow a strong soccer team,” he said.

“Now we are looking for sponsors for the front and back of the shirts, the sleeves and the shorts. Since our launch in March the level of support that has come forward has been tremendous.

“We want to make a grand start to our first season with a strip that reflects Wakefield and showcases great businesses and demonstrates our ambition.

“We are already in talks with some sponsors but there are four opportunities so would welcome corporate backers.”

Wakefield AFC will play in the Central Midlands League in their first season as they look to climb the football ladder.

Previous to the club’s arrival, Wakefield was the only city in England without a football team.

They will be managed by former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Chris Turner, who added: "A lot of time and thought went into selecting the style and colours of our strips.

"We want the city to feel part of the new club and to embrace it."