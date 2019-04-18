Wakefield AFC’s international stars shine for Bermuda

Newly-formed professional football club, Wakefield AFC, are proving they want to compete on a global level, with two players earning caps for their country.

Midfielder Jakhari Furbert and goalkeeper Quinaceo Hunt flew back to represent Bermuda in their recent 3-1 win against Dominican Republic.

The two 20-year-olds have been training in West Yorkshire for the past two years and are now part of the set-up at Wakefield AFC.

Former Manchester United goalkeeper, and Sheffield Wednesday manager Chris Turner, who has helped form the new professional club, said: “Both Jakhari and Quinaceo played for their country at junior level and are now strong contenders for a regular place in Bermuda’s national first team.

“The game against Dominican Republic saw Jakhari making his first start which is a tremendous achievement.

“The lads came to us as part of the partnership the academy had with the Bermuda FA which we look forward to developing further under Wakefield AFC.

“They were already technically very good players and have continued to develop tremendously well.

“Their time in the UK is helping to strengthen them as players and broaden their outlook on football. The culture here is very different from in Bermuda. We hope to have both Jakhari and Quinaceo with us at Wakefield AFC for the foreseeable future.”

Jakhari said: “It was brilliant playing alongside other experienced footballers. I was one of the youngest there, but really loved it.”