Wakefield AFC set up GoFundMe page after supporter's tragic death at cup semi-final
and live on Freeview channel 276
The NCE Division One club has been hit hard by the events of last Thursday and have responded by announcing that a GoFundMe page has been launched to raise money for the family of Jakob who tragically passed away following a medical emergency at the county cup game.
The club explained: “We all have felt the devastating impact from Thursday night’s tragic events.
"Wakefield AFC want to help support the family in raising funds for Jakob’s funeral costs.
"Jakob was a Wakefield AFC fan supporting the team home and away over the last few years.
"We would be grateful for all donations, however large or small, all funds raised will be passed to Jakob's family."Let's do what we can in supporting them."
The GoFundMe page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/gx6xs3-jakob-bregman
Wakefield were 4-0 down against their higher league opponents when the county cup tie was abandoned after Jakob Bregman fell ill.
Despite the efforts of physios and volunteers from both clubs, he could not be saved and died the following morning.
Wakefield issued a statement, which read: "We are devastated to confirm that Jakob Bregman sadly lost his life.
"Everyone at Wakefield AFC and Pontefract Collieries thoughts and prayers are with Jakob’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.
"We all would like to extend our sincere gratitude to our dedicated physios and volunteers from both clubs who responded swiftly and showed immense professionalism in handling this distressing situation.
"Our club stands united in offering support and solidarity to Jakob’s loved ones and the entire football community affected by this tragedy.”
Wakefield are due to return to action at Ollerton Town on Saturday and they conclude their regular season with a short trip to Nostell MW next Tuesday.