Wakefield AFC team up with Her Game Too anti-sexism initiative

Wakefield AFC are partnering with Her Game Too, which aims to raise awareness of sexist abuse within football.

Wakefield AFC join a number of clubs from across the footballing pyramid and beyond to commit to the cause, creating further awareness to the problems faced in football by females.

HerGameToo was founded by 12 passionate female football fans who are committed to growing the campaign with the aim of fostering an ethos in football in which women are welcomed and respected equally.

The non-profit organisation aims to create awareness, educate, research, develop a strong sense of community and create strong relationships with clubs, among much more.

Further aims include creating regular content to champion women in football (players, staff, and fans), creating strong relationships with club trusts and communities, having a presence at football grounds and sports bars to build a more welcoming environment for young girls and women as well as continuing to campaign against sexism in football and online abuse.

“It’s brilliant to partner up with Wakefield AFC," said Leah Case of HerGameToo. "They are a club who do so much for equality in the community already so they match the values of HerGameToo perfectly.

"Discrimination has no place in football and we can’t thank Wakefield AFC enough for backing our movement and for helping us to stamp sexism out of the game."

Wakefield AFC chairman Guilherme Decca said: “We are delighted and proud to partner with Her Game Too and we are squarely behind their brilliant campaign to make football more accessible to women and girls at every level.

“We are incredibly ambitious for Wakefield and want to build an inclusive, successful and sustainable club and want every member of our community to feel absolutely safe to come along and join us on that journey.

“Football is for everyone and we want to play our part in the movement towards that goal.”

Wakefield AFC community volunteer, Sam Howarth said “It has been an absolute pleasure working with HerGameToo to bring this initiative to life.

“The club is keen to work with communities across the Wakefield district and our partnership with HerGameToo is only the beginning of a wider and ongoing effort at Wakefield AFC to ensure we offer a safe and welcoming environment for everyone to enjoy the game we all love.”

Wakefield AFC have announced that their final game of the season against Oughtibridge WMSC (Saturday, May 7 at 3.00pm at the Millennium Stadium, in Featherstone) will be a dedicated HerGameToo fixture where the initiative will be officially launched.