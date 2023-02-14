​In just their second appearance of 2023 at The Millennium Stadium they faced a tough task against a third-placed Harrogate side that was undefeated in the league since the beginning of September and beat Wakefield 2-0 in the clubs’ first meeting this season, writes Austin Ainswsorth.

There were some obstacles to overcome, as assistant manager Junior Roberti took the reigns in the absence of suspended manager Gabe Mozzini, while fellow coach Harry Turner – thanks to a personnel crisis in the goalkeeping department – found himself donning the gloves to become Wakefield’s sixth goalkeeper to feature this season.

Further up the field, top scorer Billy Mole was a notable absentee due to injury and in a rejig of players to compensate, Wakefield switched back to a 3-4-1-2 formation, with Jaydan Sandhu in the hole behind a front two of Kieran Ceesay and Lewis Stephens and Morgan Butcher making a first league start since September alongside captain Danny Youel in the engine room.

Cory Woodward fired Wakefield AFC ahead against Harrogate Railway with a powerfully struck free-kick.

Harrogate made the better start, but failed to test Turner, who made a confident start, quick off his line to collect any loose balls and smart with his distribution.

He had Harrogate’s profligacy to thank when a series of shots went flying over the crossbar, one of which was a stonewall opportunity at the back post after the ball had glanced dangerously across the face of goal.

It was in fact Wakefield, steadily growing in to the game, who boasted the first real effort on target around the 25 minute mark. In what is fast becoming a speciality of Cory Woodward’s, he curled a pin-point free-kick up and around the wall from the right edge of the area that stung the away keeper’s gloves.

A serious-looking injury to one of the visiting players curtailed the game for 10 minutes after the half-hour mark; an incident that saw Harrogate’s number six sin-binned for something said to the referee.

He had been their best player, smothering Sandhu in the midfield, breaking up play while also initiating most of the away side’s attacks.

It was no surprise that Wakefield, with him gone and a numerical advantage, had the better of the closing stages of the half. Seeing more of the ball in advanced areas, they were unfortunate not to take the lead through Ceesay in the 46th minute.

Butcher started the move when he sprayed the ball out to Woodward on the left. He deftly struck a first-time cross towards the penalty spot which Ceesay directed towards goal with the side of his boot; the shot drawing a fine save from the visiting goalkeeper.

Wakefield did take the lead 10 minutes into the second half, with Woodward going one better than his free-kick in the first period.

From a similar, albeit further out position, he absolutely smashed a knuckleball style shot from a centre-right position that, through speed more than direction, left the goalkeeper absolutely no chance.

In a game of few real chances, Wakefield would have looked to lean on their recent run of clean sheets to see out the game. However, some arguable refereeing decisions dented any hopes of that as Harrogate turned the game on its head in the final 30 minutes.

First, after Robbie Miller, lunged to stop an attack on the edge of the box, the referee blew for a penalty when it seemed the contact had been outside the area.

In even more heartbreaking circumstances, after Turner had almost made a fairytale debut by saving the spot-kick low to his left, Jacob Robertson was then first to the rebound to tap-in the equaliser.

There remained little between the two sides until another questionable call provided Harrogate the opportunity to take the lead when the referee blew for an innocuous looking challenge wide on the right edge of the Wakey final third.

Harrogate took the opportunity, as a well-worked free-kick delivery was met robustly at the back post for Luke Stewart to fire them in to the lead.

That seemed to knock the wind out of Wakefield’s sails and they found themselves with no hope of a comeback three minutes later when Harrogate made it three through Charlie Owen.

There was no questioning the build-up to this one as a lightning-quick attack, initiated by a bullet through-ball out to the right, parted the backtracking Wakefield defence. Owen raced on to it and finished first time past Turner to ultimately seal the victory for the away side.

On the day, despite some controversy, Wakefield could have no real complaints about the result against a robust, physical Harrogate side who had been stronger in the tackle and faster to almost every ball.

The challenge for Wakefield is now twofold; first, get back to a run of victories and performances as seen in recent weeks, and second, take the learning from this type of game and opposition so that it can be put right if they eventually do make the play-offs.

That is, impressively, still the hope for Wakefield in their first NCEL season, now sixth but with games in hand on those above in the play-off spots.