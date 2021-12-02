Wakefield and District League football in 16 photos

Recognise anyone? Share with friends and family who might be pictured and look out for another footy gallery coming next week.
All pictures taken by Steve Riding.
1. 20 October 2007
Wakefield and District FA Challenge Cup Round 2. East Ardsley Wanderers of the Yorkshire Old Boys League v Nostell MW of the West Yorkshire League. Warren Fox of East Ardsley Wanderers holds off Dave Nicholas of Nostell MW.
2. 11 November 2007
Wakefield League. Fieldhead Hospital v Crofton Sports. Ryan Donoghue of Crofton Sports takes on and Ian Nebard.
3. 18 November 2007
Ferrybridge Amateurs v Thornhill. Steve Jordan of Thornhill takes on Ben Clark of Ferrybridge Amateurs.
4. 9 December 2007
Stanley Arms v Wrenthorpe. Wakefield and District League. Matthew Pitts, right of Stanley Arms opens the scoring as Wrenthorpe goalkeeper Jonathan Smith just fails to stop.