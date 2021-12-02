Vine Tree v Grey Horse. Karl Powell of Vine Tree is beaten to the ball by Martin Ward of Grey Horse

Wakefield and District League football in 16 photos

Did you or anyone you know play Sunday footy in the 2000s?

By Jane Chippindale
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 10:02 am
Updated Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 10:15 am

Recognise anyone? Share with friends and family who might be pictured and look out for another footy gallery coming next week.

All pictures taken by Steve Riding.

1. 20 October 2007

Wakefield and District FA Challenge Cup Round 2. East Ardsley Wanderers of the Yorkshire Old Boys League v Nostell MW of the West Yorkshire League. Warren Fox of East Ardsley Wanderers holds off Dave Nicholas of Nostell MW.

2. 11 November 2007

Wakefield League. Fieldhead Hospital v Crofton Sports. Ryan Donoghue of Crofton Sports takes on and Ian Nebard.

3. 18 November 2007

Ferrybridge Amateurs v Thornhill. Steve Jordan of Thornhill takes on Ben Clark of Ferrybridge Amateurs.

4. 9 December 2007

Stanley Arms v Wrenthorpe. Wakefield and District League. Matthew Pitts, right of Stanley Arms opens the scoring as Wrenthorpe goalkeeper Jonathan Smith just fails to stop.

