Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was a similar story to their first fixture of the season as they found themselves trailing early on to a Nathan Smith goal.

Athletic came up with the perfect response as Kane Whitaker forced a top drawer save from the keeper then Danny Young put away a Kane Whitaker cross to make it 1-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attacking midfielder Joshua Harrison put Athletic ahead with a low drive on the rebound from a Tatenda Tumba strike.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield Athletic's six different goal scorers in their 6-3 success over Peacock FC in Premiership One. Front (from left) Kane Whitaker, Tatenda Temba and Joshua Harrison. Back (from left) Banta Darbol, Danny Young and Ray Cheng.

They did not stop there as midfielder Banta Darbol rippled the visitors net after Tumba had an effort saved.

Peacock showed some fight as Ashley Munton netted from a free-kick played to the back post.

A reaction was needed and the lethal pair of Young and Tumba combined swiftly to set up Whitaker to make it 4-2 at half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second half saw Wakefield extend their lead when Josh Jones’ cross from left was met by Raymond Cheng at the back post. Tumba was next to score a deserved goal with a low strike.

Jacob Laskowski scored a consolation goal for Wakefield Athletic B in their 4-1 home defeat at the hands of Vulcan FC in Championship One.

Peacock came up with a consolation through Naoufel Jelali following a corner.

The Howdens man of the match was shared by Jack Rothery, Tumba and Hammad Ali.

A four-goal first half haul from Farai Nyamunda helped Whitwood Metrostars to beat Wakefield Athletic A 6-4 in Premiership Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Athletic had made a positive start to race into a two-goal lead inside the opening 10 minutes with two well taken goals from striker Sam Nicholson – the opener with a strong and a well directed header from a corner before demonstrating his goal scoring prowess with a well taken volley from close range.

The visitors held the upper-hand and should have doubled their tally, but some profligate finishing was to prove costly and allowed the Whitwood outfit to claw their way back into the game.

They increased the tempo before exploiting the visitors’ defensive cover with the impressive Farai Nyamunda firing in his hat-trick with quickfire goals to nudge his side into a 3-2 lead.

Wakefield should have levelled the game when Dalton Halford was through on goal but a last-ditch slide on the line stopped the equaliser – although the player making the challenge admitted he handled the ball which went unpunished by the match official.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This escape spurred Whitwood into action and saw them force an excellent stop from the Wakefield goalkeeper but the rebound fell to Nyamunda who tapped into an open net to make it 4-2.

Minutes later, Whitwood were reduced to 10 men when Sam Nicholson was brought down when through one-on-one on the Whitwood goal shortly before half-time.

The second half started with Wakefield applying pressure on the 10 men of Whitwood who managed to capitalise on the breakaway with Liam Kellet cashing in to make it 5-2.

A couple of substitutions added some impetus and two quickfire goals for Athletic, one from Jacob Marsh and the goal of the game, a great strike from teenage debutant Kailub Robinson that reduced the arrears to a single goal margin at 5-4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whitwood were forced to defend in numbers for a sustained period, but defended stoutly before making sure of the three points with a breakaway goal from Tom Stacey late in the game.

The On Track Coffee man of the match award was shared by Sam Nicholson, Ash Downing and Darren Smith.

Wakefield Athletic B fell to a 4-1 home defeat to newcomers Vulcan in their first game in Championship One after gaining promotion last season.

It was the visitors, Vulcan FC who started the game brightly and it did not take long for them to break the deadlock. A superb curled effort from Harry Chamberlain evaded the home goalkeeper, putting the Huddersfield-based outfit into the lead in the second minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a sluggish start, Wakefield eventually started to put pressure on the visitors, but efforts from striker Abdul Mohammedkair and midfielder Kieran Noon did little to test the opposition goalkeeper whose handling and position was of a high standard..

The visitors found their second goal as Wakefield defender Josh Noon unluckily turned the ball into his own net.

Wakefield introduced fresh legs to start the second half and looked to put pressure on the visitors. Alex Olroyd’s industry on the wing could not turn the tide for Athletic, however.

Vulcan then scored twice. Charlie Horncastle unleashed an unstoppable effort for their third and Harry Chamberlain sealed the points with a fourth.

Athletic did exert some late pressure and saw Jacob Laskowski grab a consolation goal with a long range effort.