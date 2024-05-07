Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In front of a large crowd the Terriers, with their attacking prowess of Matthew Simpson, Farrell Morris and Cory Woodward, spelled danger for the Wakefield outfit from the outset.

Morris missed a good opportunity in the opening minute before the same player's threat was nullified by full-back Matt Orme who was able to shepherd away from the danger zone.

The Hemsworth-based side continued to cause all sorts of problems and keeper Will Rushforth had to come to his side’s rescue with a save at the feet of Morris before a Terriers corner was cleared off the line by Craig Holdsworth.

The Terriers deservedly went ahead when a long punt caused a mix-up in the Athletic defence which was exploited by the brave Jake Kirkham who got the vital touch past the recovering defenders.

Two minutes later the lead was doubled when another long punt caught out the patched-up Athletic rearguard and saw the ever-dangerous Morris read the situation before dinking the ball over the advancing keeper.

Athletic pulled a goal back against the run of play as full-back Matt Orme charged forward before sending in a deep teasing cross that was headed home at the far post by Jack Longley.

They were level three minutes from half-time after a good run and shot by Ash Downing forced the Terriers keeper Kailum Johnson into a parried stop only to find midfielder Sean Lawson who drilled the loose ball home.

The Terriers regained their lead when a Simpson corner from the right was parried by the Athletic keeper, but Dave North deflected it onto Jamie Radford to head in from close range.

Only a great save by Rushforth denied Simpson before the introduction of Dominic Taylor, Ted Dunning, James Crabtree and Luke Barraclough into the fray changed the game.

Athletic had more control and threat and equalised eight minutes from time as Dunning hammered home a Taylor corner.

Wakefield proved to be the shootout kings, scoring a perfect five out five consecutive spot kicks in a dramatic end to this goal glut final, winning 5-3.

On target in the penalty shoot-out were Ash Downing, Luke Barraclough, Dominic Taylor and David Mitchell with captain Dalton Holford hitting the vital spot kick with the scores at 4-3 and one each remaining to help his side to their second silverware of the season.

The man of the match award sponsored by Pennines Trophies (Heckmondwike) was won by Athletic defender David Mitchell.