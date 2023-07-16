While the numbers at training have fluctuated in the eight sessions that have taken place thus far, a varied training programme is beginning to draw more players’ participation.

Training will continue every Sunday (10am - 12 noon) and Wednesday (6.30pm - 8pm) with the last training session to be held on July 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The build-up to the new season in September will continue with all their three sides engaged in friendlies from Sunday, July 30 for four consecutive weeks.

Wakefield Athletic coach Davy Jones organising group drills at a training session.

This will be followed by a well-earned rest during the August bank holiday weekend and then it will be all systems go for another Sunday League season.

Wakefield Athletic FC, meanwhille, are holding their 40th annual awards presentation evening on Saturday (July 22) from 7pm at their West Yorkshire Sports & Social Club base in Sandal.

They will be celebrating an excellent campaign last time out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first team finished in third spot in their first season in Premiership One and reached a district cup final, while the A team, finished in a respectable fifth position in the Wakefield Sunday League’s Premiership Two.

Wakefield Athletic players during a break from the gruelling drills at training.

Athletic’s B team reached the fourth tier’s League Cup final and a late string of good results saw them finish in third place in their division.

It was all encouraging and the Wakefield team will be looking to kick on further in the 2023-24 season.