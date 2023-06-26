Wakefield Athletic looking to recruit as they begin preparations for new Sunday League campaign

Despite the searing heat, 23 players turned up for their first training session under the supervision of qualified coach and first team manager Davy Jones as the club prepare for their 41st season in the league, which kicks off on Sunday, September 3.

They were put through their paces in the first steps towards being ready for the next kick-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first team, who finished in third spot in their debut season in Premiership One and reached a district cup final, are looking to strengthen their side and consolidate their status next term.

Wakefield Athletic players Danny Jones and Danny Young attentive to instructions during a heat sapped training session.

Athletic’s A team, who were promoted as title winners a season ago, found life in Premiership Two a tough challenge. But despite a poor start a late recovery saw them finish in a respectable fifth spot in the second tier of the league. An injection of new blood should see progress.

The B team also had a challenging season, but reached the fourth tier’s League Cup final and their late string of results saw them finish in third spot on goal difference.

Despite sealing promotion into the third tier, they finished 17 points behind second-placed Staincross FC with a gulf in class and experience markedly evident with the top two, Alverthorpe Athletic being champions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Athletic's three sides will now play in the top three tiers of the Wakefield Sunday League in 2023-2024 and are on the look-out to attract players for all teams as they seek continuity and progress.

Davy Jones, qualified coach and first team manager, supervised Wakefield Athletic's first pre-season training session at the West Yorkshire Sports & Social Club venue in Sandal.