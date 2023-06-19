Wakefield Athletic memorial charity football match honours club stalwart Mikey Bell

The match was led by Gavin Bell and Iso Budimir who both captained Wakefield Athletic during the time Mikey Bell coached and managed the first team.

It turned out to be a 10-goal thriller, played in three 30 minutes intervals, and saw a 6-4 win for the Red team led by Gavin Bell.

With £10 a goal being promised by Wakefield Athletic FC the results earned the charity £100.

The two Wakefield Athletic Old Boys sides before the memorial charity match they played in memory of long-serving club stalwart Mikey Bell who was with them for over two decades before passing away from rare disease amyloidosis.

Another good deed of the day also saw match official Mick Leadbeater donating his £40 match fees towards the good cause.

A large core of players from all walks of life, who played under Mikey Bell, made an effort to turn up to play, including several players from far afield and it was a testimony to the esteem they held former coach/manager in and how highly thought of and well respected in the local football community he was.

A total of £670.50 was raised in the build-up to the game and on the day and will go towards supporting cutting edge research at the National Amyloidosis Centre (NAC).

Athletic, who field three team in the Wakefield Sunday Football League, are preparing to start their 41st season with twice weekly pre-season training sessions for five weeks before building-up to a series of friendlies ahead of their next Wakefield Sunday League campaign.

Iso Budimir and Gavin Bell led the two Wakefield Old Boys sides in the Mikey Bell memorial charity football match.

Pre-season training starts on Sunday (10am-12 noon) and Wednesday, June 28 (6.30pm-8pm) and will take place at West Yorkshire Sports & Social Club on grass.

New and unattached players are welcome to join this family friendly community football club. Interested players can contact club m anager Sal Habib at [email protected] or on 0796 7727773.