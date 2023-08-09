Wakefield Athletic pre-season preparations hit by wet weather but decent workout for one of teams

However, their second string beat the elements playing away on a picture-perfect playing surface at the Norton Parish Playing Fields in Doncaster against AFC Royal.

A much-changed Wakefield Athletic A outfit were at the wrong end of a 10-4 scoreline in a game that saw excellent goals scored by both sides with the home team proving the much more clinical finishers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Athletic fell behind in the opening minute before taking a 2-1 lead with a brace from livewire striker Ted Dunning.

Wakefield Athletic goal scorers Ted Dunning (front), Dalton Halford (left) and Craig Holdsworth.

Two goals and a spot kick on target saw the Doncaster side take a 4-2 lead. A recovery appeared to be on the cards, but Dunning was denied his hat-trick with his well-taken goal chalked-off for a controversial offside decision.

A brief lapse in concentration then saw the home side grab their fifth goal with a long-range pile-driver finding target on the stroke of half-time.

The Wakefield side made a positive start to the second half as Darren Smit's effort thundered against the woodwork and Dalton Halford made it 5-3 with a powerful strike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home side hit back to score five more quality goals with Athletic netting a consolation through Craig Holdsworth’s curling effort.

Despite the heavy loss, the game represented a good workout for both sides in their preparation for the new season.