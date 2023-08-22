Wakefield Athletic round off preparations with Mikey Bell and Darren Mawson Memorial Trophy

​In recognition of the dedicated service to Wakefield Athletic FC, the Memorial Trophy saw all their three sides and a Team Wakefield Athletic XI turn up in numbers to mark the event as the club prepares for their 41st season in the Wakefield Sunday League.

It was the first team who won the trophy, pipping the A team (second string) on goal difference with both sides registering two wins and a draw.

The three matches each were played over 30 duration.

Wakefield Athletic first team captain Ray Cheng receives the Mikey Bell and Darren Mawson Memorial Trophy from Sam Pearson, a representative of Athletic's committee.

In round one Wakefield Athletic's first string ran riot with a 7-1 win over Team Wakefield Athletic XI with goals from Danny Jones (two), Kane Whitaker (two), Tatenda Tumba (two) and Hammad Ali and a consolation reply by Alex Oldroyd.

Athletic A overcame the B team with goals from Dalton Halford and Ted Dunning without reply.

Round two saw goals from Samir Khamis (two) and Ray Cheng as the first team sailed past the third string 3-0.

A double blast from Dalton Halford saw the A team defeat Team Wakefield Athletic XI 2-0.

Wakefield Athletic's four teams pay a mark of respect with a one minute applause before the Mikey Bell and Darren Mawson Memorial Trophy event at West Yorkshire Sports & Social Club.

In a dead rubber in round three, a late Kieran Noon allowed the B team to steal a 1-0 success over Team Wakefield Athletic XI.

The final game saw Athletic's first team held to a scoreless draw by the A team, but they lifted the Mikey Bell and Darren Mawson Memorial Trophy on goal difference, with both sides winning two games and drawing one.

The Memorial Trophy was presented to Wakefield Athletic's first team captain Ray Cheng by Sam Pearson, a representative of the club's committee.

Both match officials, Michael Leadbeater and Chris Morritt, waved their match fees plus the players contributions saw £210 raised, which will be donated to the Salvation Army and Cutting-Edge Research at the National Amyloidosis Centre (NAC) by the club. A big thank you to all involved.