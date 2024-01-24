Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Goals from Ted Dunning (two), Ash Downing (two), Sean Lawson and Dominic Taylor earned a 6-2 success.

Heavy playing conditions were taxing for both sides in this end to end affair, but the hosts’ playing style made light work of the elements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Looking to maintain momentum from their solid victory last time out, a few forced changes to their line-up did not prevent Athletic from picking up where they left off the previous week

Wakefield Athletic A scorers in their 6-2 Seymour Memorial Trophy victory over Whitwood Metrostars (from left) Ted Dunning, Ash Downing and Dominic Taylor.

Starting on the front foot, they enjoyed the majority of the early possession and chances and it was not long before Dunning broke the deadlock with a typical fleet footed run and strike following an inch perfect pass from his opposite winger Dominic Taylor.

​Athletic continued to press for goals and chances came and went for Downing and Taylor before the latter ghosted in at the near post to fire an unstoppable shot following an expertly delivered free-kick from midfielder Craig Holdsworth.

​Whitwood rallied and clawed a goal back when Calvin Hughes forced home defender Joe Scargill to bundle into his own net under pressure at the back post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​Buoyed by their goal, the Metrostars grew more into the game as Athletic dropped off their early fast pace, but luckily for Athletic the half-time whistle allowed them to regroup.

T​he team was sent out for the second half with clear instructions to pick-up the tempo and it reaped dividends with two goals inside the opening three minutes.

Dunning cut inside his opposite number before hitting a well placed strike past Whitwood keeper keeper Calvin Dunning then a tame Lawson effort resulted in the ball squirming over the line.

Calvin Hughes pulled a goal back with a close range effort in the 52nd minute, but Athletic were able to utilise their substitutes bench with fresh legs introduced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This aided their attacking threat, which saw substitute Dom Merrills being denied as the far post from a corner by a classy save from keeper Dunning.

Home striker Downing got his reward for an impressive all-round performance when he showed all his skill with a perfectly weighted lob over the advancing Whitwood keeper to make it 5-2.

​As both teams started to tire in this hard fought encounter, Athletic player Jacob Marsh was unlucky not to get onto the scoresheet when his fierce strike from over 20 yards skimmed the visitors crossbar.

​With time ticking down. Athletic showed their game management skills by keeping the ball for long periods and posing a threat going forward with Merrills once again being denied by a fine save.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Downing added the cherry on the cake in scoring a sublime goal directly from a right flank corner in the dying minutes to make it 6-2.

Athletic will now be at home to Wakefield Sunday League Premiership One side Fryston AFC in the semi-finals.