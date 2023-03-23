Dewsbury firm EV2 Sportswear has signed a three year deal with the club, as well as helping with the designing, planning and supplying of the kit and the new team ranges.

The Wakefield club said it was delighted to have struck up the partnership with a local company.

In a statement it said: “Ossett Town Juniors are one of Wakefield district’s biggest grassroots sports clubs and are going from strength to strength. Following the investment and redevelopment of their facilities at Spring Mill playing fields the club has grown to over 600 children and offers grassroots football development to girls and boys."

The team has been backed by business in neighbouring Dewsbury to supply new kits and other club items

“The growth of the club has resulted in the need to find a strong relationship with a new leisurewear kit supplier. It’s with great thanks to Gareth Moore & Nick Johnson at EV2 who have worked with the clubs committee in designing, planning and supplies of our new club range.”

“The new partnership will ensure the children have a regular supply of the best leisurewear and football kits available. After careful consideration amongst different suppliers the club are really pleased to have struck this partnership with a local firm.”

The club will be releasing a social media campaign in the upcoming weeks to showcase the full range of kit and sportswear available following the sponsorship deal