The thrilling tournament, which drew thousands of spectators and garnered millions of online viewers, served as a testament to Ritchie's dedication and the opportunities provided by Leisure Leagues.

Ritchie, progressed through the ranks after signing with the firm, who supplies match officials for all ISF event, exhibiting exceptional skills and an unwavering passion for the game.

From the very first match he refereed, his commitment to fair play and astute decision-making caught the attention of both players and officials alike.

Mike Ritchie refereed in the Six-a-Side World Cup.

Greg Allen the referees coordinator for Leisure Leagues, expressed immense pride in Ritchie's achievement, highlighting the unique opportunities provided by the organisation.

He said: "We are incredibly proud of that we offer this to our match officials.

“We offer a pathway for aspiring referees to follow their dreams."

Leisure Leagues, known for its dedication to promoting grassroots football and nurturing talent, has played an instrumental role in the rise to prominence of many referees around the world.

The organisation's comprehensive training programs and supportive community create an ideal environment for referees to develop their skills and gain invaluable experience.

The Six-a-Side World Cup, which was won by Kazakhstan, provided match officials from all over the world with a platform to showcase their talent on a global scale.