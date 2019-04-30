Wakefield Sunday League outfit Shepherds Arms succeed where Pep Guardiola's Manchester City failed

FOUR-midable Wakefield Sunday League side Shepherds Arms have completed an unprecedented quadruple.

Arms made it a clean sweep of local and regional honours with an emphatic 4-0 victory over AFC Fryston in the Landlord’s Cup final on Sunday afternoon.

Shepherds Arms pose with their four trophies from this season.

They also lifted the West Riding FA Sunday Cup on Friday night, following a 4-0 win over Leeds City Rovers to claim their third trophy of the season.

Both sides boasted a 100 per cent record in their respective league and cup competitions and it was the Wakefield side that took the honours thanks to four goals from Joe Walton.

The two final victories in three days added to Shepherds’ Premiership One League title and Premiership One League Cup.

It has been a record-breaking season for the quadruple winners, who have registered 29 consecutive wins, scoring a total of 158 goals with two league games still to play.

Brandon Kane with his man of the match award.

The Wakefield side have succeeded where current Premier League leaders Man City failed, picking up four trophies in an unbeaten season.

City have been one of the top footballing sides in English football this campaign but can only end the season with a maximum of three trophies.

Arms will be aiming to finish their history-making season on high with two wins in their final two league games.

On Sunday it only took five minutes for Arms to open the scoring as James Eyles finished from a through ball by Brandon Kane.

Then, a free-kick by Kane was superbly volleyed home by James Eyles, as he shot on the turn to double the lead with a stunning goal. Walton carried on from his four-goal haul on Friday night with Shepherds’ third of the afternoon.

The prolific front-man headed in from Kane’s deep corner, who notched a hat-trick of assists.

AFC Fryston continued with intent to try get back into the game and were very unlucky to see James Dyson’s effort come back off the post.

A valiant display from the Fryston goalkeeper Mark Edwards - with some outstanding saves - kept the score line at 3-0 until a rebound from Walton’s header fell to Rob Bloomfield who made no mistake in claiming Arms’ fourth goal of the afternoon.

Kane picked up the man of the match award for his three assists.