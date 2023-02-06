Wakefield Sunday League round-up: Danny Young stars in Wakefield Athletic's four star display

It was Stanley who made the better start, using their downhill advantage. Wakefield goalkeeper Michael Hidle was called into action with two great saves to deny Harrison Byrne and Mark Davies, but he could not prevent Byrne from meeting Craig Holdsworth’s cross to open the scoring.

Athletic grew into the game with debutant full-back Simon Jackson rallying his side with a strong defensive performance as well as composure as he sent a ball forward to Jack Rothery who won a free-kick on the edge of the box with half time round the corner. A subsequent scramble saw Gavin Pearson hit the home woodwork before Danny Jones crossed for Young to equalise.

A fast aggressive start to the second half saw Athletic go ahead when Young cleverly flicked on a header for winger Kieran Young who caught the keeper off guard with a decisive early driven shot into the bottom corner.

Wakefield Athletic goal scorers against Stanley United (from left) Kane Whitaker, Danny Young and Kieran Young.

Young went close to adding to the lead, but did make it 3-1 with a powerful header from a Jones cross.

A resilient backline of Axel Ndwanyi, Gary Jones, Josh Hemingway, and endless aerial battles wins from Joe Dack kept the hosts at bay and although Banta Darbol was unlucky to be denied a goal by an offside decision Wakefield did score again through top scorer Kane Whitaker.

He drove forward from centre-half after winning the ball and continued his run with a lovely flowing move with Young before going on to make it 4-1.

The Howdens man of the match was shared by Young, Dack and Pearson.

Glasshoughton Rangers maintained their grip on the top of the Premiership Two league table, but were forced to toil for long periods before overcoming a depleted but battling Wakefield Athletic A team.

The Wakefield side started in a positive fashion and saw Andrew Jackson rattle the home woodwork in the sixth minute with a volley from the edge of the box following a Haseeb Ahmed free-kick.

The Glasshoughton goalkeeper was forced into noteworthy stops from Suleyeman Kabba and Haseeb Ahmed.

The home side fought hard to gain some control and ascendency but the reargued quartet of Musa Kabba, Bubakarr Sillah, Andrew Jackson and Daniel Green worked overtime and denied the opposition any momentum.

However, the deadlock was broken against the run of play on the stroke of half-time when a break on the right-flank by Josh Cambridge saw him cut inside before a defensive block saw the ball ricochet off Josh Cambridge into the net for his 11th goal in as many games. It was timely with match official Peter Walker blowing the whistle for half-time from the restart.

Wakefield again made a positive start on the turn and the persistent play of Hamad Ali and Haseeb Ahmed carved out an opportunity for Suleyeman Kabba who forced a full length save from the home custodian.

In the 55th minute a long punt by the visiting goalkeeper Glenn Hurlstone saw Haseeb Ahmed steal the march on his marker before being foiled by the in-form and competent home keeper to keep his side in the game.

Two minutes later, the home side doubled their tally with a chested goal by Gary Maclaren following a cross from the right.

The introduction of substitutions by the home side changed the course of the match, Callum Lacy hitting his side’s third goal on the hour mark with a quality close-range strike.

Wakefield battled gamely with Daniel Green and Ali Jamegay both going close before a flowing move ended with Ahmed's goal being disallowed.

At the other end, a double blast in the dying minute from substitutes Taylor Cole and Ashley Bedworth ended the visitors’ gallant effort in their bid to avoid relegation.

The Howdens man of the match award was shared by Sadeeq Miah, Suleyeman Kabba and Riyadul Islaam.

Despite a goal from Islem Jandoubi, Horse & Jockey went down 4-1 at home to Peacock Wakefield in Premiership One.

Byron Shaw was on target for West End Terriers, but they lost 3-2 away to Crown Scissett in Premiership Two.

Elsewhere in the division, Hemsworth MW Sunday enjoyed a 6-3 victory away to Junk Old Boys as Will Kemp and Darcy Pugh both struck twice with one goal each from Jackson Hart and Adam Pugh.

Kirklands First drew 4-4 at Navigation Tavern with Daniel McKie (two), Mehr Hussain and Tom Carey netting.

Championship One leaders Angel Inn Sundays went six points clear with an 8-2 success away to College FC.

Eggborough Eagles went down 7-4 at home to Mount Pleasant despite goals from Danny Trainor (two), Mark McKim and Nathan Perks.

Dale Club won 6-1 against Flockton with goals by Daniel Simpson (two), Jack Woods (two), Jordan Geldart and Jordan Marshall-Kilty.

Matthew Lockwood and Carl Lewis were on target for Kirklands Reserves,but they lost 3-2 to Stanley United Juniors OA in Championship Two.

Daniel Glassford (two) and Oliver Marshall netted for the winners.

Leaders Alverthorpe Athletic won 6-0 at St Ignatius with Wasiu Adeniran, Matthew Brown, Thomas Calvert, Joe Davies and Rui Ferreira netting.

Liam Earnshaw and Jack Thornton bagged goals as Westgate Common beat Knottingley Railway 2-1.