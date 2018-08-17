Welsh: I think every game will be tough

There will be no easy games for Ossett United in this year’s Evo-Stik NPL East, according to manager Andy Welsh.

United will play their first-ever competitive fixture when they travel to face Loughborough Dynamo tomorrow afternoon, Saturday (3pm).

Loughborough played in the Evo-Stik South last season before the off-season change to the league structures.

Welsh admits that he doesn’t know as much as he would like about Saturday’s opponents but believes his players must focus on playing to their own strengths.

“I have tried to find more out about them but I think at this level teams can change week to week and season to season,” said Welsh.

“I think the only thing that we will be ready for is playing on one of the best pitches in the league because they won pitch of the year last year.

“Other than that, it is about how we go into the game which is something that we have been drilling into the players from day one.

“Now it is just the final touches of cementing the understanding of the way we want to play and how we play in certain areas and how we react to certain situations.”

Ossett won their final pre-season game ahead of the league campaign, winning 2-0 against Colne.

Aidan Chippendale scored twice before half-time as United ended their pre-season preparations with a win.

Welsh has been pleased with the performances in pre-season and says that everything has gone to plan so far.

“We wanted the last four games of pre-season to be very difficult games against strong sides, to challenge us and give us questions that we may need to answer.

“It is has gone, I wouldn’t use the word perfect, but it has gone how we planned it, building up towards a tough first game and a tough start to the season.

“I think every game will be tough because I think every team will be wanting to beat Ossett United.”

The former Blackpool and Sunderland star is not planning any new additions to his squad and insists he is happy with his current group of players.

The competition for places at the club means that United have depth in almost in every position.

Welsh added: “We have got players who can come in if players get injured, if they are ill or if they can’t make a game for whatever reason.

“There is real competition for places.

“Everyone is buying into what we are doing and I think that it shows at training.

“We have got a very good squad for training and it is very competitive and the players that we have want to push each other every single session.

“There is that will to win and that eagerness to get better every training session and that has really come to fore in the last four weeks.”

Ossett will play their first home game on Tuesday evening when they host Cleethorpes Town at Ingfield (7.45pm).

Tickets can be purchased prior to the game or at the ground on Tuesday. For further information on tickets and admission prices email tickets@ossettunited.com.