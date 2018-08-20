Welsh praises United's character after opening-day win

Andy Welsh has hailed the character of his Ossett United side after they opened their 2018/19 campaign with a 3-1 win at Loughborough Dynamo.

United led 2-0 at the break thanks to a brace of goals from Aidan Chippendale.

Danny Gordon halved the deficit three minutes into the second half to make for a nervy last 40 minutes for Ossett.

United captain Alex McQuade was shown red for a strong challenge with 10 minutes to go.

Despite the man disadvantage, Adam Priestley sealed the win with a well-taken freekick from the edge of the area.

Leigh Overton was awarded the man of the match for his display in the United goal.

"You want to get points on the board as quickly as possible, so to get three in the first game is really important," said Welsh.

"At half time we were 2-0 up and I felt like we were cruising but they had a good period and got back in the game, with the goal just after half time.

"But the players stood up and were counted, they stuck together and they showed great character and belief.

"Especially after going down to 10 men they had that belief and motivation and that should go a long way to building our character for the rest of the season."

Tomorrow night, Ossett host Cleethorpes Town at Ingfield (7.45pm) in their first home game of the season.

Welsh feels that tomorrow's opponents are one of the early-season title favourites despite a 1-1 home draw with Spalding United on Saturday.

Cleethorpes have recruited former Mansfield Town and Bristol Rovers player Craig Disley as well as former Blackpool and Aberdeen striker Scott Vernon.

And the United boss knows the threat those players pose, especially Vernon, who is one of Welsh's former teammates.

Welsh continued: "Cleethorpes have got some very good players and this season they have been tipped as favourites to win the league.

"They drew their first game and we need to be wary that they will be looking to bounce back.

"But we want to make sure that we can get our first set of back-to-back wins.

"We want to go into every game thinking that we can win, we don't want to be thinking about the opposition and were they might be."

United came through their win in Loughbrough unscathed as Welsh says he has a full squad available for tomorrow's clash.

Tickets can be purchased from the ground today or at the gate tomorrow evening.

Adult tickets cost £8, students or OAPs £5, Under-16s £1 with Under-6s given free admission.

For more information email tickets@ossettunited.com.