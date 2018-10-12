Welsh recognises Ossett's resolve after late win

Andy Welsh has praised Ossett United’s never-say-die attitude after they produced a remarkable comeback against Glasshoughton Welfare at Ingfield on Tuesday evening.

United trailed 1-0 with just two minutes remaining but two goals in as many minutes turned the tie on its head and Welsh’s men advanced with an unlikely 2-1 triumph.

Despite their dominance, Ossett were unable to find a way through the visitors’ defence until the closing stages.

And Welsh admitted that his side need to improve in front of goal.

“We had 53 crosses into the box tonight and 22 corners, their keeper has made some very good saves but we were very wasteful,” said Welsh.

“We demand more out of our players and it shouldn’t have taken until the last minute.

“But credit to the players, we have said since the start of the season that this is a team that will fight until the end."

Marcus Day was the hero when he struck on 90 minutes after Corey Gregory had equalised with two minutes of normal time to play.

Glasshoughton, who play in Division One of the North East Counties League, two leagues below Ossett, took the lead after Matty Bowman was hauled down in the area with 50 minutes on the clock.

Andy Horbury stepped up and dispatched from 12 yards, despite the efforts of Brett Souter who managed to get a hand to the ball.

On the hour mark, Tom Corner shot wide from a promising position.

Marko Basic then had the keeper at full stretch, preventing his effort from going in.

Ossett’s pressure finally told as Gregory headed the ball over the Welfare keeper following a poor clearing punch.

Then, just moments later, Day fired home for his first goal of the season to complete the remarkable turnaround.

Tomorrow, United are gearing up for a bumper weekend of action to mark this year’s Non-League Day.

Non-League Day is a day set aside once a year to celebrate lower league football in England.

Ossett host Colwyn Bay in the preliminary round of the FA Trophy at Ingfield.

Four junior teams from Colwyn will face United’s youngsters at Dimple Wells in a tournament tomorrow morning.

Also, season ticket holders from any football club are eligible for £5 entry for Ossett’s clash with Colwyn.