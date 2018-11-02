Welsh targeting all three points in Sheffield

Andy Welsh views tomorrow's clash with Sheffield FC as a great chance for Ossett United to claim a valuable three points.

United's 1-0 home defeat against Lincoln United two weeks ago saw them drop to eighth in the Evo-Stik East Division.

In a congested league table, Ossett are only one point outside of the play-offs while only six points separate the teams placed between third and 12th.

Sheffield are just one point behind United despite losing five of their 12 league games so far.

"For us it is about taking our chances," said Welsh.

"I think that we have, at times, been too wasteful in front of goal.

"But I would be more worried if we weren't creating the chances but I am sure things will even themselves out over the course of the season."

Sheffield have proved a formidable force at home so far this campaign.

The South Yorkshire club have lost just one of their five home games in the Evo-Stik East.

But it is their poor defensive record that has let them down. The world's oldest football club, as they are officially recognised, have conceded 31 goals in 12 league outings.

Welsh added: "They have got a decent scoring record but they have conceded quite a number of goals as well.

"So I would expect that they will be decent going forward but I suspect defensively that they will want to tighten up.

"All we are focusing on is to make sure that we continue to build on the good work we have done so far."