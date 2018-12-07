Welsh wants consistency from Ossett United after disappointment at Wisbech Town

Andy Welsh has called on his Ossett United side to be more consistent after branding their shock 4-1 defeat at the hands of Wisbech Town as unacceptable.

United are back in Evo-Stik East action tomorrow when they host Stocksbridge Park Steels - former club of Premier League winner Jamie Vardy - at Ingfield.

Ossett went into the clash with Wisbech on the back of a three-game unbeaten run.

Welsh felt his side were in control as they duly took the lead through Marcus Day in the 22nd minute.

But three individual errors in the space of just five minutes saw Wisbech take a 3-1 lead thanks to a brace from Matthew Frew and a single goal from Toby Hillard.

Frew completed his hat-trick soon after the hour mark as United slumped to only their fourth defeat of the season.

“The most disappointing part is that we had come into the game off the back of two really good results,” said Welsh.

“We were 1-0 up and cruising, and then we had a few individual errors in a short space of time. And conceding three goals in the space of five minutes is going to hurt you at any level.

“You can’t gift three goals - and that’s exactly what we did.

“We were in control of the game, we had two silly errors for the first two and then switched off for the third.

“We can’t accept that, we have had a very strong look at the playing squad and how we need to move forward because we need consistency.

“For the last few months, with injuries and loss of form for some players - we really need to look at the consistency side of it.

“And that is what we will be looking for going into the weekend.”

Ossett responded well to their defeat on Saturday with a 3-1 victory over a Huddersfield Town development side on Monday night.

Welsh was happy with the response from his players but says that they must make it count against Stocksbrige tomorrow.

Park Steels have picked up just two points from nine away games this campaign.

And The United chief insists that there will be changes to his team ahead of tomorrow’s clash.

Welsh added: “I want a reaction first and foremost.

“The game against Huddersfield was good because we got to put to bed what happened on Saturday.

“There will be changes, I can’t accept that performance on Saturday.

“There are people that need to step up and take charge if they are going to take the opportunity at the weekend.”

Meanwhile, Brett Souter’s red card during the 4-3 win over Frickley Athletic has been rescinded.

“It was never a sending off,” said Welsh.

“The fact that we sent footage in and it has been rescinded shows that it works, fair play to the FA who looked at it.”