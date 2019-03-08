West Riding County Cup Final set to be staged at Ossett United

Ossett United will host this season's West Riding County Cup at Ingfield on Tuesday, April 9.

United, in their first-ever season, will face National League North side Guiseley AFC in the showpiece next month.

Ossett reached the final following a 4-1 win over National League outfit FC Halifax Town while Guiseley booked their place with victory over Barnoldswick Town.

Ingfield's 2,000 capacity will be split between the two clubs.

The decision to hold the final in Ossett was decided by a coin toss, with Guiseley also hoping to stage the decider at their home ground.

"We are delighted that the County Cup final will be held here in Ossett," said chief executive Phil Smith.

"The decision came down to the toss of a coin. We got our chairman John Chidlaw on the phone, he tossed his lucky coin, we went for tails and it landed on tails.

"It is the first-ever cup final we will stage at our home ground and we are delighted it has come in our first season.

"We also give thanks to Guiseley for accepting the decision to hold the final in Ossett."

Tickets are priced at £8 for adults and £4 for concessions. For more information on tickets visit the Ossett United website.