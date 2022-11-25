News you can trust since 1852
World Cup fever 2006.

38 photos of nights out watching England play in the World Cup in 2006

World Cup fever has hit again with England taking on USA tonight.

By Leanne Clarke
3 minutes ago

We’ve taken a look back to the World Cup 2006 – when Wakefield bars and pubs were packed with England fans cheering on the lads.

It was the year England went out 3-1 on penalties after their quarter-final with Portugal ended 0-0.

England lost skipper David Beckham to injury just after half-time and Wayne Rooney was sent off after 62 minutes for a stamp on Ricardo Carvalho.

They battled on bravely for the rest of normal time and extra-time with 10 men to take the game to a shoot-out.

But Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher missed to end their hopes and Sven-Goran Eriksson's reign.

Let’s hope the lads can do it in 2022! C’mon England!

1. C'mon England

Jono and Baz in Bar Mex for the England v Sweden match on June 20 2006.

Photo: s

2. Support

Sarah and Jamie on Westgate show their support for England as they take on Sweden in 2006.

Photo: s

3. Birthday

Vicky, Adele (celebrating her birthday), Tasha, Fiona and Samantha at the top of Westgate show their support for England v Sweden.

Photo: s

4. Westgate World Cup

Alison, Amy and Claire - Westgate World Cup.

Photo: s

