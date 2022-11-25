38 photos of nights out watching England play in the World Cup in 2006
World Cup fever has hit again with England taking on USA tonight.
We’ve taken a look back to the World Cup 2006 – when Wakefield bars and pubs were packed with England fans cheering on the lads.
It was the year England went out 3-1 on penalties after their quarter-final with Portugal ended 0-0.
England lost skipper David Beckham to injury just after half-time and Wayne Rooney was sent off after 62 minutes for a stamp on Ricardo Carvalho.
They battled on bravely for the rest of normal time and extra-time with 10 men to take the game to a shoot-out.
But Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher missed to end their hopes and Sven-Goran Eriksson's reign.
Let’s hope the lads can do it in 2022! C’mon England!