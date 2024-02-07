Young striker Kailub Robinson is Wakefield Athletic trophy hero with late winner

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hero of the hour was 16-year-old striker Kailub Robinson who came up with a late winning goal to demonstrate his goal poaching instinct.

The strong wind saw both sides benefit in each half with the hosts making use of it behind their backs in the first period. However, it was the visitors who threatened in the opening minutes with both Craig Holdsworth and Ted Dunning carving out opportunities for leading marksman Ash Downing to go close.

Saville went ahead in the 21st minute through a header by Patrick Davies.

Comeback goals from (left to right) Harrison Byrne, Kailub Robinson and Luke Barraclough saw Wakefield Athletic A to a 3-2 away success over Saville Arms in the Landlords Trophy competition.

At the other end, Jack Longley blasted a close range effort over, before Athletic carved out an equaliser in the 29th minute when a teasing corner by Downing was powered home by Harrison Byrne.

With the playing conditions worsening, the Athletic defence failed to clear their lines from a home corner and Davies pounced again to squeeze the ball under keeper Will Rushforth to make it 2-1 at half-time.

Aided by the strong wind behind them in the second half, Athletic pressed from the off and played most of the game in Saville territory. They were rewarded when 18-year-old sub Luke Barraclough turned his opposite number on the edge of the box and fired an unstoppable piledriver past a despairing home goalkeeper seven minutes from time.

Athletic then won it as Robinson, stole in at the far post and latched onto a fierce cross from Harrison Byrne to make it 3-2.

The home side did not give up and came extremely close to a last-minute equaliser when a whipped in corner from the left met by a Saville Arms header that flew inches past the far post for a close escape.