Former Sandal player Jodie Ounsley named in England Sevens squad for Rugby Europe Championships

Former Sandal player Jodie Ounsley has been included in the England Women’s U18 Sevens squad for tomorrow's Rugby Europe Sevens Championship in Jarocin, Poland.

England head to Eastern Europe having won four of their five games at the Home Nations Tournament two weeks ago.

Last year Ounsley won the Deaf Sports Personality of the Year after debuting for England U18s and winning the inaugural World Deaf Rugby 7s Championships in Australia.

Head coach James Cooper said: “We are really looking forward to the tournament and seeing how the players develop following on from the recent Home Nations.

“They have come together well and will play an exciting style.

“It is a great opportunity for players to have a taste of international rugby and support their long-term development.

“They will be up against tough opposition which will challenge their skills and show their potential for senior honours in the future.”

England play Ukraine at 9.44am in their opening game tomorrow before facing Belgium at 2.24pm.

Their final game of the day is against Wales at 17.42pm with all three matches set to be shown on RugbyEurope.eu.