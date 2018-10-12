Gemini’s kickboxing duo win multiple world titles

Two talented fighters from Gemini Martial Arts Club, in Normanton, hit gold in the World Martial Arts Organisation (WMO) world kickboxing championships.

Claire Storrs, 17, and James Gayles, 14, travelled to Portugal to represent England against some of the best in the world and they returned home with no fewer than seven gold medals between them.

James Gayles on the podium

The pair earned the right to represent their country having won a national competition last February and, in the build-up to the worlds, they completed a gruelling five-week intensive training schedule that put them in the best possible shape. That hard work paid off in Portugal where they were unstoppable in the points fighting and continuous fighting disciplines.

Claire scooped three golds, with victories in both the under-65kg points and continuous competitions and also the under-70kg points fighting.

James claimed four golds by winning the points and continuous disciplines at both under-55kg and under-60kg.

Claire now has six world championship titles, four European and four British while James has six world, two European and three British.

Gemini is a family-run club that has produced world, European and British champions for more than 15 years.