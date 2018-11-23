Girls cross codes to form new rugby partnership

A ground-breaking new initiative involving rugby-mad girls from Sandal RUFC and Normanton Knights RLFC is breaking down the code barrier between league and union.

In a unique sporting partnership, the U13s girls sides from both clubs came together last week to celebrate all things rugby with an historic training session under floodlights on the first team pitch at Sandal.

Led by Sandal coach Shaun O’Donnell-Flynn and Normanton coach Chris Smith, the young players were put through their paces and introduced to the tactics and techniques of both codes.

For more on this story pick up a copy of Friday's (today) Wakefield Express.