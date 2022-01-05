Artist’s impression of the new swing room being installed at Wakefield Golf Club to be ready for use this year.

Established by the club’s principal professional John Eyre, the studio will incorporate the latest in golf simulator technology, allowing members the opportunity for year round lessons, club fittings and more.

John said: “This initiative affords members the opportunity to benefit from much greater analysis of their game by the on-site pro Adam Durie and his assistant Toni-Louise Naylor.

“The equipment, which has been supplied by Huddersfield based MIA sports, incorporates a FlightScope X3 Fusion Tracking launch monitor providing 29 golf swing data parameters projected onto a screen for a fully immersive experience.”

This latest development for the club builds on its renowned reputation as having one of the best courses in the county.

It has hosted many prestigious competitions and events, including the Protour 2020 event created by former Challenge and European tour golfer Chris Hanson.

He said: “The 2020 protour visited Wakefield Golf Club in 2020 and 2021 and we were aware of its fantastic reputation. It certainly didn’t disappoint!

“The club as a whole were fantastic hosts and the course put on an unbelievable event. It has a fantastic layout which demands straight tee shots, with perhaps the best greens we played on throughout the season. All the competitors were complimentary of the course and the hosts and we look forward to returning in the near future.”

Club members are now looking forward to the studio opening and seeing improvements in their game. The additional facility will, along with the club’s new caterers, further enhance the all-round experience that Wakefield Golf Club provides and they hope it will help to attract new members.