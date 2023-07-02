Andy, who lives in Wrenthorpe, was guided by fellow Normanton Golf Club member Oliver Durham, as they came out on top in the 2023 English Championship, which was a 36-hole medal event held at Telford Golf Hotel and Spa.

An impressive first round 69 put the Andy in a strong position and he went one better with a 68 in the second round for a seven under par 137 total.

This left him seven shots clear of the field as he finished a convincing winner to take the national title.

Andy Sellars, guided by fellow Normanton Golf Club member Oliver Durham won the 2023 English Blind Golf National Championship.

It was Andy’s second victory this year in four English Blind Golf events after he won the 2023 Chairman’s Cup in May.

He is now second on the English Blind Golf Order of Merit, having played four of the five events.

Andy is no stranger to golfing success with many trophies won, including the English National Championship, but way back in 2009.

He was also the 2010 B2 World Blind golf champion and in 2015 played in the successful Rest of the World Team against USA and Canada in the Blind Ryder Cup.

Andy is visually impaired and registered blind, but enjoys his golf as a member at Normanton.

He was chosen as an Olympic Torch Bearer in 2012 and has won several Disabled Sportsman of the Year awards.