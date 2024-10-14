Wakefield's Dan Bradbury savours second DP World Tour success with French Open triumph

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Wakefield golfing star Dan Bradbury was celebrating on Sunday after earning his second tournament victory on the prestigious DP World Tour.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradbury was successful in the French Open, winning by one shot in a thrilling finish.

No less than 11 players were tying for the lead in the closing stages at Le Golf National, but it was Bradbury who made the decisive move with a brilliant three birdies from the 14th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 25-year-old went on to card a 66 final round for a 16-under-par total and watched as his rivals one by one came up just short to leave him as the new French Open champion.

Dan Bradbury poses with the winning trophy after finishing first in the FedEx Open de France 2024 at Le Golf National. Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images

Bradbury began the day two shots behind overnight leader Jesper Svensson, from Sweden, but believed in himself throughout even if he admitted he had a bit of luck on the 15th hole.

He said: “I obviously got lucky off the tee, but I feel like I’ve had a few bad breaks this week so quite nice to get a good one there.

“And then just pushed it (the second shot), straight up pushed it and luckily it stayed on (the green). I hit a horrendous putt that went in and sometimes you just need that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Once I’d done that, I was like ‘It doesn’t feel like my day, but there’s definitely something going for me’.

"On the last I was just thinking hit the green. There was a big wait on the tee and I didn’t like that, I wasn’t comfy.”

Bradbury’s victory can open up big things after he began the tournament 98th in the Race to Dubai, but is now up to 25th.

This will make him eligible for the season-ending play-off events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai – and Dan is excited at the prospect of testing himself against the best golfers on the tour, with a run at a place in the Europe Ryder Cup team as a possible target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The goal this week was to make the cut so I don’t have to go to Korea and try to keep my card, to be honest with you, so to hear that sounds pretty good,” he added.

“I guess I’ll be looking at flights to Dubai then.”

Bradbury previously won the DP Tour’s Joburg Open in November, 2022 in just his third start.

The French event was his 56th event on the tour and saw him beat the likes of major winner Justin Rose, Ryder Cup winner Thorbjorn Olesen and Sheffield’s rising star Sam Bairstow to take the title. It moved him up to 158th on the Official World Golf Ranking.